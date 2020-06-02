Amazon reportedly plans summer sale for June 22 to lift sales hurt by coronavirus

Declan McCullugh/CNET

Amazon is reportedly planning to hold a "summer sale" event later this month to provide a boost to sellers whose sales are suffering under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the e-tail giant's annual Prime Day sale. To help them out, Amazon plans to hold a "Fashion Summer Sale Event" on June 22, according to a notice seen by CNBC that was sent to sellers early Tuesday.

The event is by invitation only and is expected to run from seven to 10 days, according to the notice.

"We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales," the notice says. "To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation."

An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed it planned to hold a sales event later this month.

"The Big Style Sale is slated to take place later this month and will include seasonally relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands," the spokeswoman said. "We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event."

Amazon has been struggling for months to respond to a rush of customer orders during the public health crisis and had to institute many new safety protocols and shipping restrictions to be able to continue delivering food and basic needs. The world's largest online store is only now starting to bring itself back to some semblance of regular operations and faster shipping times.

Prime Day -- Amazon's annual 48-hour sale -- is typically held in July but has reportedly been delayed at least until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.