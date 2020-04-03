Amazon Prime Day reportedly delayed due to coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon's annual shopping event Prime Day is reportedly being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Day is being postponed "at least until August," according to a report Friday from Reuters.

Prime Day is typically held in July. The 48-hour sale last year was "largest shopping event in Amazon history" and "surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined." Prime members bought more than 175 million items during the Prime Day stretch.

Prime Day has attracted great attention worldwide, after starting as a much smaller sale in 2015. Now hundreds of other retailers join in the summer sale, and consumers tend to delay their purchasing in anticipation of Prime Day.

By delaying Prime Day this year, Amazon expects potentially a $100 million hit from "excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount," according to Reuters, citing internal meeting notes.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak a pandemic. There are now over 1 million confirmed cases globally, with more than 245,000 in the US as of Friday.