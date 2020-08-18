Amazon Prime Video signs three-year soccer streaming deal

Angela Lang/CNET

has reached a deal with Seattle Sounders FC to become the soccer club's official streaming partner. All regionally televised Major League Soccer Sounders FC games will be streamed on Prime Video. The club's regional broadcast area includes all of Washington state.

The agreement is for three years, beginning with the Aug. 26 match between Sounders FC and LA Galaxy through the 2022 MLS season. There will also be Sounders FC club content on Prime TV, including archived regional matches, highlights, interviews with players and press conferences.

"When I think about our hometown, few brands are as closely associated with Seattle's sense of innovation and ingenuity as Amazon," said Adrian Hanauer, Sounders FC owner. "We're now able to bring our fans Sounders FC matches on the world's premier video streaming service through a company that is synonymous with our city's culture."

The 2020 MLS season resumes this weekend following a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal builds on Amazon's sports streaming ambitions, which already included some NFL games as well as plans to stream Yankees games throughout 2020, which were then cancelled due to the coronavirus.