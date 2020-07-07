Esto también se puede leer en español.

Amazon Prime Video launches multiple profiles

Streaming users worldwide will soon see a feature allowing them to create up to six profiles per account.

Amazon Prime Video users can now have up to six profiles.

Amazon Prime's streaming service now has the option of creating up to six profiles on each account. Much like what was already available on Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video now lets you personalize profiles for multiple users on the same account. It'll be available worldwide, with the rollout starting Tuesday.

Like on other streaming services, individual profiles on Amazon Prime Video will contain information on each user's saved list, continue watching and personalized recommendations.

It was revealed in March that Amazon that it would be adding the feature later this year.

