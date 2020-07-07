Amazon Prime's streaming service now has the option of creating up to six profiles on each account. Much like what was already available on Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video now lets you personalize profiles for multiple users on the same account. It'll be available worldwide, with the rollout starting Tuesday.
Like on other streaming services, individual profiles on Amazon Prime Video will contain information on each user's saved list, continue watching and personalized recommendations.
Read more: Best live TV streaming for cord-cutters: YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu and more
It was revealed in March that Amazon that it would be adding the feature later this year.
Discuss: Amazon Prime Video launches multiple profiles
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.