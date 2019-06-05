Amazon Prime Day 2019: Leaked start date, plus deals and tips for getting the best prices

Big news: Amazon Prime Day will kick off on Monday, July 15, according to a leaked PR email. We'll continue to update this post as we gather more intel.

Prime Day, of course, began as a celebration of the mega-retailer's anniversary, but it's now an annual shopping event. And Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching.

How fast? It'll probably be another week or two before Amazon officially announces the dates for Prime Day 2019. (Last year, it was announced on July 2.) But rest assured, Prime Day will again offer site-wide discounts on par with Black Friday. Based on the past few years, here's what we can expect:

Prime Day 2019 will almost certainly happen in mid-July.

It'll probably span more than one day. In 2017, Prime Day started late on a Monday and ended early on Wednesday. Last year, it lasted 36 hours, starting on Monday, July 16.

The biggest discounts are likely to apply to Amazon's own products and brands, including the full range of Echo speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TV streamers, Kindle readers, Blink cameras and so on. But other sellers will certainly take advantage of the event to offer sale prices as well.

Obviously we'll keep you posted once we get more news about dates, deals and everything else. In the meantime, here's everything we know.

Read more: Chowhound's Prime Day 2019 food deal predictions | GameSpot's Prime Day 2019 preview and analysis | Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon Fire TV devices are on sale now

What kind of deals should I expect?

Good ones -- especially on the aforementioned Amazon gear, which will almost certainly match or even beat Black Friday pricing -- to say nothing of Prime Day 2018 pricing. In fact, some devices are already on sale. Here are some current prices and their Prime Day 2018 counterparts:

*Items already on sale are shown in bold.

My guess is we'll see similar Prime Day 2019 prices on most of these items, but maybe a few deals that are even better. Indeed, the Fire TV Cube was recently priced $20 less than it was in 2018!

Where and how to shop on Prime Day

Traditionally, Amazon shopping takes place at a PC, but there are other options as well. For example, if you own any kind of Alexa-compatible device (Fire tablet, Echo smart speaker, etc.), you can ask Alexa for Prime Day deals -- some of which might be exclusively available via voice purchase.

The Amazon mobile apps, meanwhile, will let you grab deals while you're on the go. And if you happen to be in the vicinity of a Whole Foods, you might be able to score an extra Prime Day discount. In 2018, Prime subscribers received a $10 Whole Foods credit.

Finally, don't forget to get charitable: The Amazon Smile program is a free and easy way to donate a portion of your purchase to just about any charity. Just start your shopping experience at smile.amazon.com instead of www.amazon.com. (While you're at it, read about other ways to give to charity without even trying.)

Naturally, you can log on to Amazon.com via your laptop, but here are some options to consider, too.

Where can I find more Prime Day advice?

It's never too early to start learning the tricks of the Prime Day trade. For now, you can check out my main stories from last year:

Should I sign up for Amazon Prime now?

The big sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, and an annual subscription costs $119 (or $13 per month if you don't want to pay all at once).

Worth it? If you're getting it just for Prime Day, then probably not. But Prime affords a whole bunch of other benefits, not the least of which are free two-day shipping on most products and lots of movies and TV shows from Prime Video.

If you don't want to pay for Prime but do want access to the Prime Day deals, here's one strategy: Sign up for Amazon's free 30-day Prime trial a few days before the sale. The only catch: That's for new subscribers only, so if you've done the trial or been a member before, you can't get another trial.

I can't wait for July. Where can I find good deals now?

Yes, July is still weeks away, but there are deals to be had. For starters, though we just passed Mother's Day, which gave us the Kindle Paperwhite for $40 off and sales on many Echo products, Father's Day is coming soon -- and it's a good bet Amazon will repeat those deals.

In the meantime:

Check out Amazon's Deals Page, which is updated daily.

Read my own Cheapskate feed, where I identify great deals every weekday.

Check out CNET Deals, where we share a variety of deals from our retail partners and the web at large.

Originally published April 3, 2019.

Update, June 3: Added a few more details, updated sale prices on Amazon devices.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!