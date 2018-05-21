This Amazon site handles your biggest, bulkiest purchases

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-19
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-1
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-12
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-17
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-4
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-5
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-2
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-7
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-8
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-10
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-9
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-18
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-14
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-13
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-15
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-16
  • amazon-fall-river-fulfillment-center-20

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

This is Amazon's Fall River fulfillment center, also named BOS7, which opened in September 2016.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
1
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

The 1.2 million-square-foot location was built specifically to handle big and bulky items.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
2
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

The location employs 1,300 full-time workers and on a regular day can ship 80,000 to 100,000 items.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
3
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

Inside the cavernous space, there are seemingly endless rows of multistory shelving filled with pallets of tens of millions of products. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
4
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

This stuff is picked up for packaging and shipping by an army of over 200 powered industrial trucks, which are fitted with forklifts that extend to the highest shelves.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
5
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

Other stuff is stored in the mezzanine, where a bunch of cardboard rolls are filled with long, thin items like curtain rods. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
6
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

And this javelin, being shown off by BOS7 general manager Rich Hanna.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
7
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

Near those rolls is a shelving space holding a bunch of random products that don't fit well on pallets, like this Star Wars Supreme Edition Shadow Trooper costume.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
8
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

Or this two-basin kitchen sink for restaurants.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
9
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

Most of the products at the fulfillment center can go through the conveyor belts and automated system, which seals and stamps the boxes.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
10
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

There are more than 10 miles of conveyors weaving throughout the building.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
11
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

Other items that can't go on conveyors need to be hauled over to a custom packaging machine.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
12
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

This is one of those machines, called a box on demand, or BOD, machine. It can suck up three different sizes of cardboard box material and cut it to exact specifications.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
13
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

A machine operator takes out the flat custom boxes as they come out of the machine and hands them off to an assembler.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
14
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

The assembler then puts together and packs the new boxes.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
15
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

Here's one BOD team at the Fall River location.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
16
of 17

Welcome to BOS7

It's the size of 26 football fields

Tens of thousands of packages shipped daily

Millions of products stored

Picking up customer orders

Storage for long and thin items

Including a javelin

For the Shadow Trooper lover

They've even got a kitchen sink

The conveyor system

10 miles of conveyor belts

Hauling Amazon orders

The BOD machine

The machine operator

The assembler

BOD crew

That's a wrap

OK, thanks for visiting.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
17
of 17
Now Reading

This Amazon site handles your biggest, bulkiest purchases

Up Next

Yanny or Laurel this: Viral illusions freak out the internet

Latest Stories

Apple might launch cheaper HomePod under Beats brand

Apple might launch cheaper HomePod under Beats brand

by
Solo is simple fun, but Han deserves better

Solo is simple fun, but Han deserves better

by
Facebook and Qualcomm aim to bring mega-fast Wi-Fi to urban areas

Facebook and Qualcomm aim to bring mega-fast Wi-Fi to urban areas

by
2019 Subaru Ascent: Finally, a proper 3-row SUV

2019 Subaru Ascent: Finally, a proper 3-row SUV

by
Nokia maker HMD snags $100M funding to bring you more phones

Nokia maker HMD snags $100M funding to bring you more phones

by
Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting will be streamed live

Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting will be streamed live

by