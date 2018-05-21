This Amazon site handles your biggest, bulkiest purchases

CNET también está disponible en español.
This is Amazon's Fall River fulfillment center, also named BOS7, which opened in September 2016.
The 1.2 million-square-foot location was built specifically to handle big and bulky items.
The location employs 1,300 full-time workers and on a regular day can ship 80,000 to 100,000 items.
Inside the cavernous space, there are seemingly endless rows of multistory shelving filled with pallets of tens of millions of products.
This stuff is picked up for packaging and shipping by an army of over 200 powered industrial trucks, which are fitted with forklifts that extend to the highest shelves.
Other stuff is stored in the mezzanine, where a bunch of cardboard rolls are filled with long, thin items like curtain rods.
And this javelin, being shown off by BOS7 general manager Rich Hanna.
Near those rolls is a shelving space holding a bunch of random products that don't fit well on pallets, like this Star Wars Supreme Edition Shadow Trooper costume.
Or this two-basin kitchen sink for restaurants.
Most of the products at the fulfillment center can go through the conveyor belts and automated system, which seals and stamps the boxes.
There are more than 10 miles of conveyors weaving throughout the building.
Other items that can't go on conveyors need to be hauled over to a custom packaging machine.
This is one of those machines, called a box on demand, or BOD, machine. It can suck up three different sizes of cardboard box material and cut it to exact specifications.
A machine operator takes out the flat custom boxes as they come out of the machine and hands them off to an assembler.
The assembler then puts together and packs the new boxes.
Here's one BOD team at the Fall River location.
