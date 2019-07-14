Angela Lang/CNET

It's a conspiracy! Amazon has staged Prime Day to try to distract people from marching on Area 51. It'll probably work, too: Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts Monday, and a bunch of deals are already available. In fact, Prime subscribers can now get the Fire TV Stick for $15, Echo (2nd-gen) for $50 and Kindle Paperwhite for $85 -- all deals that were previously scheduled to go live tomorrow.

Other stores are getting in on the action, too: Walmart's Prime Day sale has already started, Macy's has a Black Friday in July sale ending tonight and eBay and Target will unveil their sales Monday.

Take a breath. It's easy to get caught up in the hype and FOMO (fear of missing out), but the reality is that many, if not most, of the deals this weekend and this week, will be repeated -- certainly during Black Friday Month this November, and possibly even before that.

Quick tips for Prime Day success

That said, we want to cut through the noise to bring you the absolute best bargains -- and the advice you need to find them and perhaps even improve on them. Here's how to make sure you don't miss a Prime Day sale you're looking for, your secret weapon on Prime Day and how to save even more than you expected on Prime Day.

Next, check out the just-released list of Amazon device deals that will be available starting Monday. One interesting inclusion: The Facebook Portal for just $80 (regularly $199). I'm also eyeballing a $99 iPhone 7 from Verizon Visible, the Runtopia S1 smart watch for $59 and a few other things I can't share yet -- but be sure to tune in tomorrow for all the best stuff.

Indeed, we'll be updating and expanding this post as deals arrive (and depart), so bookmark it and check back often. Expired deals are collected way down at the bottom.

Sneak peek: A few of the best deals coming Monday

Although many deals are live right now (see below), there are lots more coming Monday -- and not just on Amazon devices. Here's a quick preview of the some of the highlights:

Jabra will be cutting 30% off several of its popular headphones, including the AirPod-rivaling Elite 65t

Verizon Visible will be offering the iPhone 7 for just $99 (after two months of service and a rebate in the form of a $100 prepaid debit card). You can leverage the same rebate to snag the Motorola Moto 7 Power for just $49.

The super-sexy GLAS Smart Thermostat will be $179.99 on Prime Day. Regular price: $249.99.

The simple but versatile Kami Smart Security Starter Kit, regularly $99.99, will be priced at $69.99.

The Google Pixel 3 and 3XL will be $260 off their regular prices, while the Pixel 3aXL will come with a $100 Amazon gift card.

The Nixplay Seed 10.1-inch digital photo frame will drop to $105, while the Seed 13.3 will hit $147.

The best Prime Day deals right now

Let's take a look at Amazon's current batch of pre-Prime Day deals -- starting with one that was announced last week: Spend $10 at Whole Foods, get a $10 Amazon credit good for use during Prime Day.

Optoma makes some of the best projectors in the biz, and this is a huge saving on what might be an ideal addition to your home theater -- or backyard, as the UHL55 is portable, with a carrying handle and built-in speaker. It can even function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

Runtopia Designed with runners in mind, the Runtopia S1 features a built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor, and a water-resistant case. It can receive basic notifications from your phone, and if you bring your phone along on your runs, the Runtopia app can provide audio coaching based on your heart rate. Click the on-page 25%-off coupon to snag the extra savings.

Another deal exclusively for Prime subscribers, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, and Echo Dot bundle drops to just $169 when you add them to your shopping cart. Previously the Ring was on sale for $169 all by itself -- the Dot just adds icing to the cake. See the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Between now and Prime Day, Amazon is offering deep discounts on a ton of magazines. Reader's Digest, for example, 10 issues for $8. Martha Stewart Living: 10 issues for $5.49. Men's Health: 10 issues for $9.99. These are all print mags unless otherwise specified.

Yep, the third-gen Dot hasn't been priced this low since November. See the Echo Dot 2018 review

The Recast is Amazon's over-the-air DVR, a fee-free option for cord-cutters looking to record live TV. It normally sells for $229.99, so this is a huge savings (and by far the lowest price to date). Just take note that you'll need to pair it with an Amazon Fire TV device. Those aren't on sale yet, but they will be soon, no question. See the Fire TV Recast review

Compared with music-streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited is already a deal at $7.99 per month. This promotion -- which requires a Prime subscription and is for new Music Unlimited subscribers only -- nets you four full months for just a buck. After that, you'll be on the hook for the regular rate, unless you cancel.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon currently has the 32GB 2017 iPad model for $249 (which is the de facto street price these days). But the better deal is the 128GB model for $329. That gets you four times the storage for the same price you'd pay for the 32GB model at the Apple Store. See the iPad 2017 review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET It's not a huge discount, but it's something. Apple's flagship AirPods come with a wireless charging case, a tiny little convenience that is nonetheless super nice. Don't care about wireless charging? Amazon also has the second-generation AirPods with standard case for $144.99, a savings of about $14. See the AirPods 2019 review

Now that you know what's happening today, let's take a look at what to expect in the weeks to come -- and how you can make sure you're getting the best deals. (Also, make sure you never miss any deals.)

Should I sign up for Amazon Prime now?

As noted, the big sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, and an annual subscription costs $119 (or $13 per month if you don't want to pay all at once).

Worth it? If you're getting it just for Prime Day, then probably not. I'm here to tell you that Amazon products go on sale all the time. (Example: The Amazon Echo was recently discounted to $50, the lowest price to date -- and that had nothing to do with Prime Day.)

But Prime affords a whole bunch of other benefits, including free overnight shipping on many products (and two-day on most others) and lots of movies and TV shows from Prime Video.

If you don't want to pay for Prime but do want access to the Prime Day deals, here's one strategy: Sign up for Amazon's free 30-day Prime trial. The only catch: That's for new subscribers only, so if you've done the trial or been a member before, you can't get another trial.

What other kinds of deals should I expect?

The biggest discounts, of course, are on Amazon's own products and brands, including the full range of Echo speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TV streamers, Kindle readers, Blink cameras and so on.

Just how big? Here are some current prices and their Prime Day 2018 counterparts:

Where and how to shop on Prime Day

You don't need to sit at your computer to shop Prime Day. For example, if you own any kind of Alexa-compatible device (like a Fire tablet or Echo smart speaker), you can ask Alexa for Prime Day deals -- some of which might be exclusively available via voice purchase. The Amazon mobile apps, meanwhile, will let you grab deals while you're on the go.

You can also use this event to get charitable: The Amazon Smile program is a free and easy way to donate a portion of your purchase to just about any charity. Just start your shopping experience at smile.amazon.com instead of www.amazon.com. (While you're at it, read about other ways to give to charity without even trying.)

A few final destinations to consider:

Check out Amazon's Deals Page, which is updated daily.

Read my own Cheapskate feed, where I identify great deals every weekday.

Check out CNET Deals, where we share a variety of deals from our retail partners and the web at large.

Expired deals

These discounts are no longer available, though some may return on Monday.

Can't get enough MCU? In the lead-up to Prime Day, Amazon is offering rentals of Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Iron Man 3, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and more for just $1.99 apiece.

Everyone's favorite kitchen accessory has been on sale at Macy's all week, but Amazon just jumped in with a matching price (one that beats Black Friday, FYI). To get it, you need to click (or tap) the on-page $10-off coupon before adding it to your cart. Wondering how this model fares against all the others? Read CNET's story on the best Instant Pot to buy.

