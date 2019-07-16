Prime Day 2019 Day 2 ends tonight: Last chance for huge Kindle savings on $85 Paperwhite, $175 Oasis

Amazon's line of Kindle e-readers is down to just 3 products: The entry-level Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite and the luxe Kindle Oasis. But this as the clock ticks down on the final hours of Prime Day -- it ends at midnight PT tonight -- it's your last chance (for now) to get all 3 of that at prices at or near all-time lows. The Kindle Paperwhite, now fully waterproof and the best value in the Kindle line, is selling for $85 (8GB version). That's $45 off its list price and the best price we've seen to date for this model. The same is true for the new entry-level Kindle and the top-end Oasis, though the discounted model is different from the newer model that's getting slightly updated later this month.

Along with the price cuts, here's how Amazon is sweetening the pot:

Trade-in offers: Amazon is offering further price cuts on new Kindles if you trade in your old model. CNET's Dan Ackerman, for instance, traded in 2 old Paperwhites for $25 each, and got an extra 25 percent off a new Oasis, bringing his final cost down to under $100 (from $175). (There are great Echo trade-in offers, too.)

E-book credits: New Kindles sold during Prime Day include a $5 e-book credit.

Kindle Unlimited: A 3-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited is also included with these new Kindles. The service offers unlimited access to more than a million books, magazines and Audible audiobooks. It's $10 per month thereafter.

See the Kindle Paperwhite review

David Carnoy/CNET The new entry-level Kindle has a built-in light now but doesn't have the same high-resolution screen as the step-up Kindle Paperwhite. Nor is it waterproof. Still, it's a perfectly decent e-reader for $60. That's $30 off its list price, plus you get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited. See the Amazon all-new Kindle review





Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon recently announced a slightly updated version of its flagship Kindle Oasis e-reader that's due to ship on July 24. The new model has a color temperature adjustable light. But if you can live without that, you can save up to $75 during Prime Day on the Kindle Oasis 2017. See the Kindle Oasis 2017 review

