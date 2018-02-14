Amazon

Amazon has taken its fashion-centric smart camera, the Echo Look, from the closet to the runway during this year's New York Fashion Week in a move to build credibility for the limited-release product.

Women's clothing designer Prabal Gurung used the Echo Look to create his Fall 2018 digital look book, aka the set of photographs that show the clothes in a designer's latest line. Amazon also set up an Echo Look to take photos and videos at Gurung's runway show on Sunday in New York.

"Echo Look offers the perfect marriage of fashion and tech and allows for us to showcase the women in our clothes in a new, innovative and exciting way," Gurung said in a statement.

The Echo Look is the most niche product in Amazon's smart speaker lineup. The $200 device is a photo and video camera with a built-in smart speaker, which means you can give it voice commands through Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant.

The Echo Look's main focus on fashion makes it stand out from other Echo speakers. The camera takes full-body selfies and uses the pictures to give fashion advice through its app.

Here's how it works: If you're torn between two outfits, you take selfies in each and submit the photos to the app's Style Check feature. The app will then give you a recommendation by showing the percentage it favors each outfit.

Unlike other Echo speakers, the Echo Look is only available through invitation.

Amazon's collaboration with an established fashion designer is an example of how the company is trying to strengthen the Echo Look's fashion bona fides before it releases the product to the general public. (An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will eventually make the Echo Look available to anyone, but declined to say when). Amazon will also work with the fashion magazines Vogue and GQ to post curated content on the home screen of the Echo Look app beginning Feb. 19.