Amazon Echo: The Alexa-powered smart speaker just got a whimsical new design

Amazon

Amazon is adding a new, spherical smart speaker to its core lineup of Alexa-driven devices. The price will be $100 (£90), which is what the company's previous, third-generation Amazon Echo went for. The new Echo speaker will be available Oct. 22, and will come in three different colors for its fabric-covered body: charcoal, glacier white and twilight blue. It's open for preorder now.

For specifics about its design as regards sound quality, Amazon says, "Its 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing delivers stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass that automatically adapts to any room."

The tech giant's lineup of smart speakers includes its budget-friendly Echo Dot, as well as the high-end Echo Studio announced at last year's hardware event and released for the holidays. Though a wall-plug speaker called the Echo Flex and a Dot with Clock (which is also receiving a spherical design update) were announced at last year's event and released soon after, Amazon's core lineup has remained largely unchanged, and these new smart speakers seem to fit into it.

Amazon/Screenshot by Juan Garzon/CNET

With its built-in Zigbee receiver for connecting with smart home devices, the new spherical Echo speaker will replace both 2019's Amazon Echo and 2018's Amazon Echo Plus.

