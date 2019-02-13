Amazon discounts still available: $70 Echo, $100 Paperwhite and more

While Amazon was pulling out all the stops with its star-studded 2019 Super Bowl commercial two Sundays ago, it was also slashing prices on a wide array of its Alexa-powered devices, including its Echo smart speaker and Kindle Paperwhite e-reader. Now, with Valentine's Day on the horizon, some of these deals are still available -- though we don't know for how much longer. Our advice: Act now, while the company may be preoccupied with other matters.

We've rounded up the key deals here.

Echo Show 2018 for $180 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Show has seen serious competition from Google's smart display devices, which are often cheaper (and, in some ways, better). But if you're an Alexa-only household, getting $50 off the 10-inch Echo Show is nothing to sniff at. The Show is currently on back-order, but is still available for purchase. Amazon says it will be back in stock on Feb. 23. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $100 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's 2018 refresh of its Paperwhite e-book reader is an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice for anyone looking for a dedicated reading device. It's finally waterproof, and the addition of Bluetooth audio makes it great for audiobook fans, too. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo (second-gen) for $70 (save $30) Ian Knighton/CNET Alexa remains the gold-standard voice assistant in the game, and the new and improved Echo was already worthwhile at $100. For $70, it's a steal. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Smart Plug for $20 (save $5) Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you're already committed to Alexa gear, this smart plug will do the trick -- and this is about as good a price as you'll find. That noted, there are better -- though more expensive -- smart plugs out out there, like the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Power Monitoring, that provide more customization and broader compatibility. (Amazon has cut the original $10 discount in half, but that's still 20 percent off its normal price.) See at Amazon Read the CNET review

No longer available: AmazonBasics Microwave with Alexa, $42 (save $18) Tyler Lizenby/CNET This deal was no longer available as of Feb. 12. This is a compelling price for any plain old microwave this size -- but, of course, this AmazonBasics model has support for Alexa built in, too. You'll still need an Echo speaker nearby to parse your commands -- the microwave doesn't have an integrated microphone -- but if Alexa has already taken over your home, this microwave is an obvious next step. The Microwave is currently on back-order but still available for purchase. Amazon says it will be back in stock on Feb. 19. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

