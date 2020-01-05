Esto también se puede leer en español.

Acer's TravelMate P6 is a pro rugged laptop that weighs next to nothing

And it has a 23-hour battery life to boot.

This story is part of CES 2020, our complete coverage of the showroom floor and the hottest new tech gadgets around.

2020 is likely to see more laptops designed to give you the instant-on performance and long battery life you get from your phone. And one of the first is the upcoming Acer TravelMate P6, announced at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. 

Weighing in at only 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg), the slim 14-inch laptop was coengineered with Intel to meet its Project Athena minimum standards. That means it's designed to wake from sleep in less than a second, deliver consistent responsiveness on battery only, give you at least 9 hours of battery life under real-world conditions and 16 or more hours of battery for local video playback. It also promises at least 4 hours of battery time with a 30-minute charge. 

Acer says the P6 can hit up to 23 hours, so squeezing in more than a full day's work seems possible. Also, despite its thin frame and light weight, the laptop is Mil-Spec 810G- and 810F-compliant, allowing it to withstand getting banged around on business trips. It'll be available in multiple configurations starting at $1,150 when it's available in February. 

  • Up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7
  • Up to 24GB of memory
  • Optional Nvidia GeForce MX250 discrete graphics
  • Up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD for storage

Acer will also offer the following options to help keep you and your work protected: 

  • A power button with a built-in fingerprint reader
  • An IR webcam to sign in using facial recognition
  • Integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip for protection of passwords and encryption keys
  • 4G LTE mobile broadband so you can work anywhere with less concern about connecting to random Wi-Fi networks

A physical shutter for the webcam also comes standard. 

Acer also announced the TravelMate P2, which will arrive alongside the P6 in February starting at $700. Available in 14- and 15.6-inch models, the P2 is essentially a slightly heavier and thicker version of the P6 with up to a 12-hour battery life. Many of the configuration options are carried over, though, including the Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU combinations, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a TPM 2.0 module for security. 

