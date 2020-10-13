CNET también está disponible en español.

2020 Amazon Prime Day best gaming deals: Nintendo Switch games reduced to under $40

Some of the best games on Nintendo Switch are discounted.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day is here and although the new Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 are coming soon, there's zero chance we're seeing any discounts on these consoles. Luckily, there are still a ton of deals on games, gaming gear and accessories available over the next two days that are worth a look, including top Switch games marked down to $40 on Amazon.

There are also some great offers from Target, Best Buy and Newegg when it comes to Amazon Prime Day for gamers. We're keeping an eye out for the best deals on all things gaming and will keep this list up to date with offers as soon as they arrive. Check out the latest below.

Discounted Nintendo Switch games

Several popular Switch games are on sale via Amazon right now. Here's the best we've seen.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Save $40-$80

Lots of Razer gaming gear is on sale at Amazon right now, and this is a great price for a very high-end mechanical gaming keyboard. Green, yellow and orange switch versions are available at different levels of discount -- basically defining how "clicky" you want the keys to be. 

$90 at Amazon

Alienware 34-inch curved 21:9 gaming monitor

Save $350
Dell

Here's your Prime Day splurge. Alienware's massive 21:9 (really, really widescreen) curved screen display, with a 3,440x1,440 resolution is down to $850. Original price was $1,200, and you can usually find it for around $1,050 or so. 

$850 at Amazon

Corsair K95 RGB gaming keyboard

Save $70
Corsair

One of the best all-around gaming keyboards, with per-key RGB backlighting and Cherry MX Silver mechanical key switches.

$130 at Best Buy

Assassin's Creed Valhalla preorder (PS4 or Xbox One)

Save $10
Ubisoft

The next Assassin's Creed game isn't even out yet, but you can already knock $10 off for current-gen consoles.

$50 at Amazon

