11 great gifts under $100 you can still get in time for Father's Day

Yes, it's true: Father's Day in the US is this Sunday, June 16. That means you have just a few days to get a gift for your old man. Thankfully, that's more than enough time for anyone with Amazon Prime, which now offers shipping as quick as next day in many areas at no extra charge. We're also including links to Walmart and elsewhere, too. Wherever you buy, we've assembled some great gift ideas here in the in $51 to $100 range that should arrive well before Sunday -- if you hurry.

All of these have been included after being fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Anker SoundCore Liberty Air ($80) Best truly wireless headphones under $100 Sarah Tew/CNET AirPods and other name-brand truly wireless headphones cost $160 and up. But we found the Anker SoundCore Liberty Air earbuds to deliver solid sound quality at half that price. This model also offers better noise isolation than the AirPods, and it's available in both black and white. This product is also available at Walmart. Looking for more options? Check out our list of the best true wireless headphones under $100. See at Amazon Read Anker SoundCore Liberty Air review

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 ($60) For dads who like easy meals Instant Pot Whether Dad is clueless in the kitchen or he's a full-blown chef, he'll love preparing meals in an Instant Pot. This do-it-all pressure cooker is great for set-it-and-forget-it meals, with options for beginners and gourmets alike. And the 6-quart model is a whopping 40 percent off at Amazon this week. See at Amazon What's the best Instant Pot to buy?

Amazon Echo ($65) Great smart speaker Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Yes, the Echo Dot sells for half the price, but it's worth splurging on Dad's special day for the full-size Amazon Echo -- especially when it's marked down by one-third, as it is right now. In addition to its zillions of smart home functions, this voice-controlled speaker delivers better-than-average sound quality and doubles as a straight-up Bluetooth speaker, too. Oh, and it tells jokes that only a dad can appreciate. See at Amazon Read the Amazon Echo (2017) review

Google Nest Hub ($65 - $99) The best smart display Juan Garzon/CNET There are plenty of great Alexa-powered Echo products, but in this price range, we're loving the Google Nest Hub (formerly known as the Home Hub). The smart display gives you instant access to a world of answers whenever you say, "Hey, Google," and the device's lack of a camera makes us feel better about having it in the bedroom. (Note that Google just introduced a larger 10-inch version of this product with a camera called the Nest Hub Max, but that will run you $230.) The retail price of this product is $129, but it's been on sale throughout the spring as low as $65. Otherwise, you can find it on sale for closer to $99 at Walmart and elsewhere. See at Massgenie Read Google Nest Hub review

Sony MDR-7506 ($80) For the old-school dad Sarah Tew/CNET Wireless headphones are the future, but if your dad is the kind of guy who prefers good old-fashioned cables, the Sony MDR-7506 may be right up his alley. This classic headphone (circa 1991) has a 10-foot coiled cable, a phono adapter -- and no microphone. To be clear: It's a terrible choice for using with a smartphone, and more at home when connected to a full-size stereo receiver. But it sounds sublime. See at Amazon Read the Sony MDR-7506 review

Lifetime High Performance Cooler ($97) One awesome cooler Tyler Lizenby/CNET In CNET's recent roundup of best coolers, we found that this Lifetime High Performance Cooler delivered the best design of the bunch. It's also tough as nails, and offers a nearly 63-quart capacity. Whether Dad is stocking beer by the summer grill or at an autumn tailgate party, this is a great pick. See at Walmart The best coolers of 2019

Kindle Paperwhite ($99.99) Best e-reader Sarah Tew/CNET Yes, the Kindle app is available for free on phones and tablets. But if Dad's a book lover, the Kindle Paperwhite beats a phone app because it offers distraction-free reading. Other ways the Paperwhite beats a phone: It's readable in full sunlight or in a darkened bedroom, it's fully waterproof and its battery lasts days or weeks, not just a few hours. The Paperwhite normally retails for $130, and it will likely dip back down to $90 or less for Prime Day. But this week it's just under $100, which is why we're including it here. See at Amazon Read Kindle Paperwhite review

Amazfit Bip ($80 or less) Best smartwatch under $100 Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Versa Lite, Galaxy Watch Active and Apple Watch Series 3 cost $159 and up. But if you want to gift a smartwatch with a sub-$100 budget, the Amazfit Bip is your best bet. Despite the low price, it's got an always-on display, water resistance, heart rate tracking and -- most importantly -- battery life that blows away the Apple Watch. See at Amazon Read Amazfit Bip review

Fitbit Inspire HR ($99.95) Best Fitbit under $100 Érika García/CNET Fitbit has several fitness trackers under $200: the $180 Versa, the $160 Versa Lite and the $120 Charge 3. But in this price category, the new-for-2019 Inspire HR comes in at the $100 price point. The HR is so named because it has always-on heart rate monitoring, and its battery should last up to five days. If you want the name brand cachet and superior smartphone apps, the Fitbit is a good trade-up from the Amazfit mentioned above. See at Amazon Read our Fitbit Versa Lite vs. Inspire HR vs. Charge 3 comparison

Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($49) Best video streamer under $100 Sarah Tew/CNET Netflix, HBO, Hulu and every other streaming video service under the sun -- Roku has it all. This $60 HDMI stick delivers all those channels at up to 4K resolution, and the included remote controls the TV's power and volume, too. It's a great gift for any dad, and it's on sale this week for $49. See at Amazon Read Roku Streaming Stick Plus review