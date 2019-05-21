10 great Father's Day gifts under $100

You want to get something great for Dad -- but you don't have deep pockets. Thankfully, there are plenty of great gifts you can snag in the in $51 to $100 range. We've collected some of our favorites below.

All of these have been included after being fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Anker SoundCore Liberty Air ($80) Best truly wireless headphones under $100 Sarah Tew/CNET AirPods and other name-brand truly wireless headphones cost $160 and up. But we found the Anker SoundCore Liberty Air earbuds to deliver solid sound quality at half that price. This model also offers better noise isolation than the AirPods, and it's available in black in addition to white. See at Amazon Read Anker SoundCore Liberty Air review

Sony MDR-7506 ($80) For the old-school dad Sarah Tew/CNET Wireless headphones are the future, but if your dad is the kind of guy who prefers good old-fashioned cables, the Sony MDR-7506 may be right up his alley. This classic headphone (circa 1991) has a 10-foot coiled cable, a phono adapter -- and no microphone. To be clear: It's a terrible choice for using with a smartphone, and more at home when connected to a full-size stereo receiver. But it sounds sublime. See at Amazon Read the Sony MDR-7506 review

Bosch PS31-2A cordless drill ($99) For the handy dad Bosch PS31-2A cordless drill ($99) Spoiler alert: CNET is working on a roundup of 12-volt drills, though we haven't yet had a chance to finish everything. But so far, this Bosch model is leading the pack over some more familiar competitors from other brands. See at Amazon

Amazon Echo ($99.99 or less) Great smart speaker Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Yes, the Echo Dot sells for half the price, but it's worth splurging on dad's special day for the full-size Amazon Echo. In addition to its zillions of smart home functions, this voice-controlled speaker delivers better-than-average sound quality and doubles as a straight-up Bluetooth speaker, too. Oh, and it tells jokes that only a dad can appreciate. See at Amazon Read the Amazon Echo (2017) review

Lifetime High Performance Cooler ($97) One awesome cooler Tyler Lizenby/CNET In CNET's recent roundup of best coolers, we found that this Lifetime High Performance Cooler delivered the best design of the bunch. It's also tough as nails, and offers a nearly 63-quart capacity. Whether dad is stocking beer by the summer grill or at an autumn tailgate party, this is a great pick. See at Walmart The best coolers of 2019

Google Nest Hub (often on sale for $99 or less) The best smart display Juan Garzon/CNET There are plenty of great Alexa-powered Echo products, but in this price range, we're loving the Google Nest Hub (formerly known as the Home Hub). The smart display gives you instant access to a world of answers whenever you say, "Hey, Google," and the device's lack of a camera makes us feel better about having it in the bedroom. (Note that Google just introduced a larger 10-inch version of this product with a camera called the Nest Hub Max, but that will run you $230.) The retail price of this product is $129, but it's been on sale throughout the spring for $99 or less -- as low as $68 at Rakuten, in fact. See at Walmart Read Google Nest Hub review

Kindle Paperwhite (often on sale for $90) Best e-reader Sarah Tew/CNET Yes, the Kindle app is available for free on phones and tablets. But if Dad's a book lover, the Kindle Paperwhite beats a phone app because it offers distraction-free reading. Other ways the Paperwhite beats a phone: It's readable in full sunlight or in a darkened bedroom, it's fully waterproof and its battery lasts days or weeks, not just a few hours. The Paperwhite normally retails for $130, but it's often on sale for $90, which is why we're including it here. See at Amazon Read Kindle Paperwhite review

Amazfit Bip ($80 or less) Best smartwatch under $100 Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Versa Lite, Galaxy Watch Active and Apple Watch Series 3 cost $159 and up. But if you want to gift a smartwatch with a sub-$100 budget, the Amazfit Bip is your best bet. Despite the low price, it's got an always-on display, water resistance, heart rate tracking and -- most importantly -- battery life that blows away the Apple Watch. See at Amazon Read Amazfit Bip review

Fitbit Inspire HR ($99.99) Best Fitbit under $100 Érika García/CNET Fitbit has several fitness trackers under $200: the $180 Versa, the $160 Versa Lite and the $120 Charge 3. But in this price category, the new-for-2019 Inspire HR comes in at the $100 price point. The HR is so named because it has always-on heart rate monitoring, and its battery should last up to five days. If you want the name brand cachet and superior smartphone apps, the Fitbit is a good trade-up from the Amazfit mentioned above. See at Amazon Read our Fitbit Versa Lite vs. Inspire HR vs. Charge 3 comparison

Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($60 or less) Best video streamer under $100 Sarah Tew/CNET Netflix, HBO, Hulu and every other streaming video service under the sun -- Roku has it all. This $60 HDMI stick delivers all those channels at up to 4K resolution, and the included remote controls the TV's power and volume, too. It's a great gift for grads who almost certainly don't want a traditional cable package in their first apartment. See at Amazon Read Roku Streaming Stick Plus review