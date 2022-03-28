Oscars 2022: The Full List of Winners

CODA took home best picture, while Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won lead acting awards. See all the winners here.
This year's Oscars are over, celebrating the best movies and performances of 2021. Upsetting Dune and The Power of the Dog, CODA, an English language remake of French film La Famille Bélier, took home best picture. In the acting categories, Will Smith won best lead actor and Jessica Chastain won best lead actress.
Dune and The Power of the Dog didn't go home empty-handed: Dune unsurprisingly swept a ton of technical awards, including best editing, visual effects, cinematography, production design, original score and sound -- six in total. The Power of the Dog saw Jane Campion make Oscars history, becoming only the third woman to win best director.
The ceremony got off to a straightforward start, but the tail end brought some of the biggest drama in the show's history. Will Smith appeared to strike Chris Rock on stage for his joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
See the full list of winners below.
Watch Beyoncé's Oscars performance | Watch the Oscars' James Bond tribute
Jessica Chastain wins her first Oscar!
Jane Campion is only the third woman to win best director!
It's safe to say you never saw one tuxedoed Oscar attendee strike another live during the ceremony before. But at Sunday night's Academy Awards, that's exactly what happened. Comedian Chris Rock was joking about Jada Pinkett Smith, who currently has short hair as a result of alopecia, and said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."
Then, Pinkett Smith's husband, actor Will Smith, walked up on stage and appeared to hit Rock in the face. While the sound was quickly shut off on the US telecast, Australian and Japanese viewers heard Smith tell Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth!"
Troy Kotsur is the second Deaf actor to win an Oscar!
Dune is just raking in the awards. This is its sixth.
This is Dune's fifth Oscar of the night!
This is DeBose's first Oscar win!
Dune already has four Oscars!
Kristen Stewart scored her first ever Oscar nomination for playing Princess Diana in Spencer.
Will Smith scored his third best actor Oscar nomination for King Richard. The biographical sports drama follows the life of Richard Williams, father and coach of Venus and Serena.
Benedict Cumberbatch is here representing Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. The Western leads nominations with 12, including best picture, best director and best actor for Cumberbatch. This is Cumberbatch's second best actor nomination, after he was nominated for 2014's The Imitation Game. Will he pick up his first Oscar win?
She had a total of seven minutes of screen time in best picture nominee Dune, but Zendaya left an impression.
While he isn't up for any acting awards, Timothée Chalamet is here to represent Dune. The sci-fi epic is nominated for 10 awards, the second biggest haul of the night, including best picture and best adapted screenplay.
Andrew Garfield had a huge 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home aside, Garfield earned a best actor nomination for playing composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick... Boom! This is Garfield's second best actor Oscar nomination, after he was nominated for 2017's Hacksaw Ridge (he didn't win).
Ariana DeBose is up for best supporting actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. The musical film has been nominated for seven awards, including best picture.
Last year's best supporting actress is here! Youn Yuh-jung won for her performance in Minari and is back to present an award.
Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer are co-hosting the Oscars this year. Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish and Samuel L. Jackson are among the presenters. Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are giving performances.