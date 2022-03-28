Oscars 2022: All the Winners on the Night

US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Oscars are over and there were more than a few upsets. Instead of Dune and The Power of the Dog, CODA, an English language remake of French film La Famille Bélier, took home best picture. In the acting categories, Will Smith won best lead actor and Jessica Chastain won best lead actress.

The ceremony got off to a straightforward start, but the tail end brought some of the biggest drama in the show's history. Will Smith struck Chris Rock on stage for his joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Dune and The Power of the Dog didn't go home empty-handed: Dune unsurprisingly swept a ton of technical awards, including best editing, visual effects, cinematography, production design, original score and sound -- six in total. The Power of the Dog saw Jane Campion make Oscars history, becoming only the third woman to win best director.

See the full list of winners below.

