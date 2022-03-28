/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Oscars 2022: All the Winners on the Night

See all the winners here.

Jennifer Bisset
Updated
Jennifer Bisset

Will Smith accepts best actor award at 2022 Oscars ceremony.

US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

 Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Oscars are over and there were more than a few upsets. Instead of Dune and The Power of the Dog, CODA, an English language remake of French film La Famille Bélier, took home best picture. In the acting categories, Will Smith won best lead actor and Jessica Chastain won best lead actress.

The ceremony got off to a straightforward start, but the tail end brought some of the biggest drama in the show's history. Will Smith struck Chris Rock on stage for his joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Dune and The Power of the Dog didn't go home empty-handed: Dune unsurprisingly swept a ton of technical awards, including best editing, visual effects, cinematography, production design, original score and sound -- six in total. The Power of the Dog saw Jane Campion make Oscars history, becoming only the third woman to win best director.

See the full list of winners below.

Best picture goes to CODA

By Jennifer Bisset
photo-01
Apple TV Plus
  • Belfast
  • CODA -- winner
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best actress in a leading role goes to Jessica Chastain

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388091638

Jessica Chastain accepts the Actress in a Leading Role award for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images


  • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) -- winner
  • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
  • Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Jessica Chastain wins her first Oscar!

Best actor in a leading role goes to Will Smith

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1239559826

US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

 Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
  • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
  • Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
  • Will Smith (King Richard) -- winner
  • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best directing goes to Jane Campion

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388089244

Jane Campion accepts the Directing award for 'The Power of the Dog' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) -- winner
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Jane Campion is only the third woman to win best director!

Here's what just happened

By Jennifer Bisset

It's safe to say you never saw one tuxedoed Oscar attendee strike another live during the ceremony before. But at Sunday night's Academy Awards, that's exactly what happened. Comedian Chris Rock was joking about Jada Pinkett Smith, who currently has short hair as a result of alopecia, and said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

Then, Pinkett Smith's husband, actor Will Smith, walked up on stage and appeared to hit Rock in the face. While the sound was quickly shut off on the US telecast, Australian and Japanese viewers heard Smith tell Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth!"

Read more here.

Best original song goes to Billie Eilish and Finneas

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Be Alive -- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Darius Scott (King Richard)
  • Dos Oruguitas -- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
  • Down to Joy -- Van Morrison (Belfast)
  • No Time to Die -- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die) -- winner
  • Somehow You Do -- Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best documentary feature goes to Summer of Soul

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul -- winner
  • Writing With Fire

Best adapted screenplay goes to Sian Heder

By Jennifer Bisset
coda-photo-0105
Apple TV Plus


  • CODA (Sian Heder) -- winner
  • Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)
  • Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)
  • The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
  • The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best original screenplay goes to Kenneth Branagh

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) -- winner
  • Don't Look Up (Adam McKay and David Sirota)
  • Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
  • King Richard (Zach Baylin)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)

Best costume design goes to Jenny Beavan

By Jennifer Bisset
cruella-disney-plus

Emma Stone as Cruella in the live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel.

 Walt Disney Studios


  • Cruella (Jenny Beavan) -- winner
  • Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
  • Dune (Jacqueline West)
  • Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
  • West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best international feature film goes to Drive My Car

By Jennifer Bisset
drive-my-car
Bitters End
  • Drive My Car (Japan) -- winner
  • Flee (Denmark)
  • The Hand of God (Italy)
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best actor in a supporting role goes to Troy Kotsur

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Troy Kotsur (CODA) -- winner
  • Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
  • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Troy Kotsur is the second Deaf actor to win an Oscar!

Best animated feature film goes to Encanto

By Jennifer Bisset
Character Mirabel stand smiling at children in her village.
Disney
  • Encanto -- winner
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Best visual effects goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Dune -- winner
  • Free Guy
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • No Time to Die
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Dune is just raking in the awards. This is its sixth.

Best cinematography goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Dune (Greig Fraser) -- winner
  • Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
  • The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
  • West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

This is Dune's fifth Oscar of the night!

Best actress in a supporting role goes to Ariana DeBose

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388070756

Ariana DeBose accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for 'West Side Story' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
  • Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
  • Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) -- winner
  • Judi Dench (Belfast)
  • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

This is DeBose's first Oscar win!

Best makeup and hairstyling goes to The Eyes of Tammy Faye

By Jennifer Bisset
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye -- winner
  • House of Gucci
  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune

Best production design goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette) -- winner
  • Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau)
  • The Power of the Dog (Grant Major and Amber Richards)
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh)
  • West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)

Dune already has four Oscars!

Best film editing goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)
  • Dune (Joe Walker) -- winner
  • King Richard (Pamela Martin)
  • The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
  • Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Best original score goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
  • Dune (Hans Zimmer) -- winner
  • Encanto (Germaine Franco)
  • Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
  • The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best live action short film goes to The Long Goodbye

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye -- winner
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Best animated short film goes to The Windshield Wiper

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper -- winner

Best documentary (short subject) goes to The Queen of Basketball

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball -- winner
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Best sound goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Belfast
  • Dune -- winner
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Spencer's Kristen Stewart

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388062829

Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kristen Stewart scored her first ever Oscar nomination for playing Princess Diana in Spencer.

Best actor nominee Will Smith

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388062548

Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Will Smith scored his third best actor Oscar nomination for King Richard. The biographical sports drama follows the life of Richard Williams, father and coach of Venus and Serena.

Best actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388057589

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch is here representing Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. The Western leads nominations with 12, including best picture, best director and best actor for Cumberbatch. This is Cumberbatch's second best actor nomination, after he was nominated for 2014's The Imitation Game. Will he pick up his first Oscar win?

Zendaya is in the building

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388058724

Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She had a total of seven minutes of screen time in best picture nominee Dune, but Zendaya left an impression.

Timothée Chalamet is here

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388057854

Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While he isn't up for any acting awards, Timothée Chalamet is here to represent Dune. The sci-fi epic is nominated for 10 awards, the second biggest haul of the night, including best picture and best adapted screenplay.

Andrew Garfield swings in

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388056811

Andrew Garfield attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield had a huge 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home aside, Garfield earned a best actor nomination for playing composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick... Boom! This is Garfield's second best actor Oscar nomination, after he was nominated for 2017's Hacksaw Ridge (he didn't win).

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388055737

Ariana DeBose attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose is up for best supporting actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. The musical film has been nominated for seven awards, including best picture.

Minari's Youn Yuh-jung

By Jennifer Bisset
Youn Yuh-jung

Youn Yuh-jung attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Last year's best supporting actress is here! Youn Yuh-jung won for her performance in Minari and is back to present an award.

The stars hit the red carpet

By Jennifer Bisset

Beginning right now (at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT), you can livestream E! Entertainment's coverage of the red carpet over on EW.com, and EW's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer are co-hosting the Oscars this year. Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Youn Yuh-jung, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish and Samuel L. Jackson are among the presenters. Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas are giving performances.