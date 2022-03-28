Oscars 2022 Live Updates: All the Winners

Dune, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story compete for the biggest movie awards. Follow along with us live.
This year's Oscars are underway, celebrating the best movies and performances of 2021. Western The Power of the Dog leads nominations with 12, followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10.
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is taking place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The show's format is a little different this year: Eight (less popular) awards were announced one hour before the main telecast, including documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound.
See all the winners below and follow along as we update this post live.
Read more: How to stream the Oscars 2022 live | The full list of 2022 nominees
Dune is just raking in the awards. This is its sixth.
This is Dune's fifth Oscar of the night!
This is DeBose's first Oscar win!
Dune already has four Oscars!
Kristen Stewart scored her first ever Oscar nomination for playing Princess Diana in Spencer.
Will Smith scored his third best actor Oscar nomination for King Richard. The biographical sports drama follows the life of Richard Williams, father and coach of Venus and Serena.
Benedict Cumberbatch is here representing Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. The Western leads nominations with 12, including best picture, best director and best actor for Cumberbatch. This is Cumberbatch's second best actor nomination, after he was nominated for 2014's The Imitation Game. Will he pick up his first Oscar win?
She had a total of seven minutes of screen time in best picture nominee Dune, but Zendaya left an impression.
While he isn't up for any acting awards, Timothée Chalamet is here to represent Dune. The sci-fi epic is nominated for 10 awards, the second biggest haul of the night, including best picture and best adapted screenplay.
Andrew Garfield had a huge 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home aside, Garfield earned a best actor nomination for playing composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick... Boom! This is Garfield's second best actor Oscar nomination, after he was nominated for 2017's Hacksaw Ridge (he didn't win).
Ariana DeBose is up for best supporting actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. The musical film has been nominated for seven awards, including best picture.
Last year's best supporting actress is here! Youn Yuh-jung won for her performance in Minari and is back to present an award.
Beginning right now (at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT), you can livestream E! Entertainment's coverage of the red carpet over on EW.com, and EW's Twitter and Facebook pages.
Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer are co-hosting the Oscars this year. Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish and Samuel L. Jackson are among the presenters. Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are giving performances.