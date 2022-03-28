/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Oscars 2022 Live Updates: All the Winners

Dune, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story compete for the biggest movie awards. Follow along with us live.

Jennifer Bisset
Updated
Jennifer Bisset

gettyimages-1388068671

Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

 Getty

This year's Oscars are underway, celebrating the best movies and performances of 2021. Western The Power of the Dog leads nominations with 12, followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is taking place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The show's format is a little different this year: Eight (less popular) awards were announced one hour before the main telecast, including documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound.

See all the winners below and follow along as we update this post live.

Read more: How to stream the Oscars 2022 live | The full list of 2022 nominees

Live

Best visual effects goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Dune -- winner
  • Free Guy
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • No Time to Die
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Dune is just raking in the awards. This is its sixth.

Live

Best cinematography goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Dune (Greig Fraser) -- winner
  • Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
  • The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
  • West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

This is Dune's fifth Oscar of the night!

Live

Best actress in a supporting role goes to Ariana DeBose

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388070756

Ariana DeBose accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for 'West Side Story' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
  • Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
  • Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) -- winner
  • Judi Dench (Belfast)
  • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

This is DeBose's first Oscar win!

Live

Best makeup and hairstyling goes to The Eyes of Tammy Faye

By Jennifer Bisset
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye -- winner
  • House of Gucci
  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
Live

Best production design goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette) -- winner
  • Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau)
  • The Power of the Dog (Grant Major and Amber Richards)
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh)
  • West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)

Dune already has four Oscars!

Live

Best film editing goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)
  • Dune (Joe Walker) -- winner
  • King Richard (Pamela Martin)
  • The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
  • Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)
Live

Best original score goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
  • Dune (Hans Zimmer) -- winner
  • Encanto (Germaine Franco)
  • Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
  • The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Live

Best live action short film goes to The Long Goodbye

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye -- winner
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold
Live

Best animated short film goes to The Windshield Wiper

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper -- winner
Live

Best documentary (short subject) goes to The Queen of Basketball

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball -- winner
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies
Live

Best sound goes to Dune

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Belfast
  • Dune -- winner
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story
Live

Spencer's Kristen Stewart

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388062829

Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kristen Stewart scored her first ever Oscar nomination for playing Princess Diana in Spencer.

Live

Best actor nominee Will Smith

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388062548

Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Will Smith scored his third best actor Oscar nomination for King Richard. The biographical sports drama follows the life of Richard Williams, father and coach of Venus and Serena.

Live

Best actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388057589

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch is here representing Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. The Western leads nominations with 12, including best picture, best director and best actor for Cumberbatch. This is Cumberbatch's second best actor nomination, after he was nominated for 2014's The Imitation Game. Will he pick up his first Oscar win?

Live

Zendaya is in the building

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388058724

Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She had a total of seven minutes of screen time in best picture nominee Dune, but Zendaya left an impression.

Live

Timothée Chalamet is here

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388057854

Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While he isn't up for any acting awards, Timothée Chalamet is here to represent Dune. The sci-fi epic is nominated for 10 awards, the second biggest haul of the night, including best picture and best adapted screenplay.

Live

Andrew Garfield swings in

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388056811

Andrew Garfield attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield had a huge 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home aside, Garfield earned a best actor nomination for playing composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick... Boom! This is Garfield's second best actor Oscar nomination, after he was nominated for 2017's Hacksaw Ridge (he didn't win).

Live

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388055737

Ariana DeBose attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose is up for best supporting actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. The musical film has been nominated for seven awards, including best picture.

Live

Minari's Youn Yuh-jung

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1388049695

Yoon Yeo-jeong attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Last year's best supporting actress is here! Youn Yuh-jung won for her performance in Minari and is back to present an award.

Live

The stars hit the red carpet

By Jennifer Bisset

Beginning right now (at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT), you can livestream E! Entertainment's coverage of the red carpet over on EW.com, and EW's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer are co-hosting the Oscars this year. Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish and Samuel L. Jackson are among the presenters. Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are giving performances.