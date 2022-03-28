Oscars 2022 Live Updates: All the Winners

Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Getty

This year's Oscars are underway, celebrating the best movies and performances of 2021. Western The Power of the Dog leads nominations with 12, followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is taking place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The show's format is a little different this year: Eight (less popular) awards were announced one hour before the main telecast, including documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound.

See all the winners below and follow along as we update this post live.

