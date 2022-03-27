Missed Beyonce's Performance From the 2022 Oscars? Watch It Here.

ABC

Beyoncé is back. The pop queen kicked off the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday with a performance that was all about vocals and monochromatic colors.

Before the star belted out her Oscar-nominated song Be Alive -- which features in the movie King Richard -- Serena and Venus Williams introduced her from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards show then transported viewers to Compton, where Beyoncé appeared in a space that looked somewhat like a tennis court. Everything from the sheet music stands to Beyonce's outfit was decked out in the same greenish-yellowish color (yes, like a tennis ball).

While the performance wasn't heavy on ambitious dance moves, it showcased the star's vocals. Be Alive marks the singer's first ever Oscar nomination. She's in the running against Lin-Manuel Miranda, Van Morrison, Diane Warren and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

This was Beyoncé's first awards show performance since the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017, when she served up songs from her 2016 album Lemonade while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir.

Watch Beyoncé perform Be Alive here.

Here's CNET's live report of Oscar winners. And here are all the nominees.