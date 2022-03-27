Will Smith Hits Chris Rock at Oscars for Joking About Jada Pinkett Smith

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

It's safe to say you'd never seen one tuxedoed Oscar attendee strike another live during the ceremony before. But at Sunday night's Academy Awards, that's exactly what happened. Comedian Chris Rock was joking about Jada Pinkett Smith, who currently has short hair as a result of alopecia, and said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

Then, Pinkett Smith's husband, actor Will Smith, walked up on stage and appeared to hit Rock in the face. While the sound was quickly shut off on the U.S. telecast, Australian and Japanese viewers heard Smith tell Rock twice, ""Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth!"

I can’t keep this video up due to rights or whatever but see if you can make out what happened pic.twitter.com/i23CnFsXUp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2022

LA Times writer Amy Kaufman explained on Twitter what may have caused Smith's anger, writing, "Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice at the top of his lungs "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT OF YOUR F-NG MOUTH."

Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice at the top of his lungs "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT OF YOUR F-NG MOUTH." — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 28, 2022

The New York Times critic Wesley Morris wrote in the paper's live online Oscar blog, "Chris Rock was presenting the documentary Oscar and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's amazing, tight haircut and it looked like Will Smith walked up and punched him, or tried to, and then berated Rock from his seat. It was like Smith punched the audio out, too."

Videos captured in other countries show Rock laughing after being hit and saying, "Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," and Smith yelling back from his chair, "keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many viewers at first thought the punch was scripted and meant to be humorous, but it slowly dawned on viewers that what they just saw was real.

yeah that looks like a real slap pic.twitter.com/lsVHf8Me9k — internet baby (@kirkpate) March 28, 2022

Pinkett Smith revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2018. Alopecia is a condition that causes drastic hair loss.