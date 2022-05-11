X
Google I/O 2022 Live Blog: Follow the Announcements of Pixel 6A, Android 13, Pixel Watch and More

Google I/O is typically when the company announces new software coming in the fall. But it also gives a glimpse of future projects for AI, video chat and more.

Imad Khan Ian Sherr
Imad Khan

Ian Sherr

Google I/O 2022, the company's yearly developer's conference, has started, kicking off the tech industry's summer announcement season. For now, Google will be starting with a look at new software, Android 13, and potentially some new hardware too, like the Pixel 6A and Pixel Watch.

Even Nicer Looking Maps

Google introduced a new Maps feature, Immersive View, at Google I/O 2022. It gives a rotating 3D view of cities from the air, including live traffic and weather.

Read more: Google Maps Will Soon Give You a Drone's-Eye View of Cities and Restaurants

Look and Talk Voice Controls

Google's Work on Diversity and Skin Tone

You'll notice the Monk Skin Tone Scale in beauty related searches, but Google is also building it deeply into its AI infrastructure, it says at Google I/O.

Read more: Google Adopts 10-Step Skin Tone Scale to Teach Diversity to Its AI

Better Skin Tone Representation

Google will use the Monk Skin Tone Scale, to better represent skin tone in photos and Search. When searching for makeup, you can filter by relevant skin tone. The scale was developed by Ellis Monk, associate professor of Sociology at Harvard University.

screen-shot-2022-05-11-at-1-28-48-pm-2.png

Google Skin Tone Representation at Google I/O 2022. 

 Google

Google says it's making its skin tone guide open source, allowing all companies and researchers to use this technology. The goal is to improve it over time with the rest of the industry. If you're interested, read more at skintone.google

screen-shot-2022-05-11-at-1-32-02-pm-2.png

Skintone is open source at Google I/O 2022. 

 Google
Can't Wait for Android 13 in the Fall? You Can Download It Now

The Android 13 beta is now available to the public. But be warned, it's test software that can mess with your device. Most experts say you should only install beta software on devices you don't rely on.

Read more: How To Download the Android 13 Beta Right Now

Natural Language Understanding with Multisearch

Google revealed Multisearch earlier this year. This allows you to take a photo, search with that photo and variate that search with text. For example, taking a photo of a red dress can bring up similar results, but you can add "green" to give results for that dress in a different hue. 

Well, Google is adding a "near me" function to help you take a photo and see if that item is available nearby. So, if you're looking for a specific part when fixing a sink, you can take a photo of that part and see if it's on sale near you. 

screen-shot-2022-05-11-at-1-21-07-pm-2.png

Multisearch Near Me

 Google

Scene exploration is a powerful new search tool. You can take a picture of a scene and get relevant information. For example, if you take a photo of a store shelf full of chocolate bars, you can pan your camera up to see which bars have the highest reviews, helping you pick the best one instantly, instead of searching for each of them individually. 

screen-shot-2022-05-11-at-1-22-49-pm-2.png

Scene Search with Multisearch

 Google
Improved Image Quality on Google Meet

Google Meet will see improved audio and video quality thanks to Project Starline, first announced at Google I/O 2021. Studio quality virtual lighting will also be coming to Google Meet, adding a light filter over a person's face to make them look more vibrant. 

TL;DR

Google is bringing an auto-summarizing feature that will use AI to help give you a TL;DR (too long; didn't read) of a large document. This will come to Google Chat as well, letting you get the highlights of a long chat conversation. 

Updates to YouTube and Bringing Accurate Information From Ukraine

Updated chapters will help users find the right part of a YouTube video. Using speech recognition models, it will auto-generate chapters and add auto-translated captions. Google is adding the Ukrainian language to auto-translated captions to help bring more accurate information from YouTubers to viewers around the world. 

See Inside a Restaurant with Google Maps

Google will use AI to create internal renderings of a restaurant based on available images. 

Google Maps Using Computer Vision to Increase Number of Buildings

Google Maps will use computer vision to increase the number of buildings on a map. This means that small homes in African can be visible on maps.

screen-shot-2022-05-11-at-1-04-27-pm-2.png

Google Maps at I/O 2022.

 Google

Advances in 3D mapping, Google Maps will create a 3D rendering of a city. For example, you can look at a live 3D view of London, see the the weather and traffic. 

screen-shot-2022-05-11-at-1-09-07-pm-2.png

3D Live View of London in Google Maps as shown at Google I/O 2022.

 Google

Google also showed off more eco-friendly routing, which directs you to routes that save on fuel. 

Google Translate Gets a Massive Update

Pichai says that Google is now using AI to help with translation. The company is adding 24 new languages to Google Translate. This includes the first indigenous language of the Americas. 

Live

Google I/O 2022 Starting!

CEO Sundar Pichai has taken the stage at Google I/O 2022. Be sure to tune in on our YouTube Channel if you're able. If not, we'll continue updating this liveblog throughout.

Google I/O 2022

Google Pixel 6A Leaks Ahead of I/O

Leaker Evan Blass has posted a picture on Twitter of a supposed Pixel 6A. 

It might feature a 12.2MP dual-pixel wide and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Expect a 60Hz 6.1-inch display, per 9to5Google. Unsurprisingly, a Tensor chip will likely be included with 6GB of RAM. A massive 4,306-mAh battery should keep the phone topped up for a full day of use. 

The Start of Tech Conference Season

Google I/O isn't just an event for Google. It's also the beginning of tech conference season, when we get new software news across the industry. After Google will be Microsoft, which holds its Build developer conference May 24 to 26. 

Then there will be Apple, whose Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off June 6. CNET will be covering all the announcements from each of these events, so stick with us for the details!

Android 13 is Already Kinda Here

Android 13 hasn't officially been announced, but that hasn't stopped phone-maker Oppo from releasing a developer preview for its Find X5 Pro flagship, as reported by 9to5Google. Instructions on how to install the Android 13 developer preview can be found on Oppo's support page. There's no word on when public testing will be made available. OnePlus also opened up its Android 13 preview earlier today.