Google I/O 2022: Join Us Live

CNET's live coverage of Google I/O starts with our preshow on May 11 at 9:45 a.m. PT (12:45 p.m. ET). You can watch it right here or head over to CNET's YouTube channel. Lexy Savvides, Andrew Gebhart and Iyaz Akhtar will discuss what you can expect from Google. When the big keynote starts at 10 a.m. PT, the trio will react to all the news as it happens and respond to your comments live.

Google I/O is Google's big annual developer conference, giving us a preview of what we'll see from Google over the course of the year. The two-day event will be broadcast from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, with a limited live audience. There will be keynotes as well as info on what's new in AR, Chrome OS, Google Home and Android.

I/O may include the debut of the Google Pixel Watch. There's been a lot of buzz about the rumored wearable lately. A pre-production version of the device may have been found at a restaurant in the US. Of course, Google hasn't confirmed the existence of the Pixel Watch, although there's a trademark application. Will it arrive later this week? We're all waiting to see.