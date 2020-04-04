Wine and alcohol delivery: How to get alcoholic beverages delivered to your door

Sujata Jana/EyeEm/Getty Images

Going to the grocery store to stock up on weekly goods has always been a little stressful, but the coronavirus outbreak that has some people lining up for their turn to shop and people urged to wear homemade face masks and other face coverings like bandanas around their nose and mouth have made delivery look like an attractive alternative.

Online alcohol sales specifically were up 243% last week alone, according to research from Nielsen. As lockdowns, quarantines and shelter-in-place orders keep more people indoors, limit shopping excursions and all but shutter local bars and restaurants, many are turning to other means for keeping their favorite adult beverages in stock.

A number of national delivery services, wine club services and larger regional stores are still delivering alcohol during the pandemic. Some restaurants offering takeout and delivery also offer alcoholic drinks -- though some states require you to buy food, too. (It is considered safe to order food or alcohol from restaurants and stores, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though you can follow certain precautions to keep yourself and your delivery driver healthy.)

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

Alcohol delivery laws vary by state, so not every service is available in every area. Many states, however, have deemed liquor stores an essential service during the pandemic, and are now allowing delivery of such beverages from restaurants and liquor stores where they may not have in the past.

There are a ton of online liquor delivery services, as well as wine- or beer-of-the-month clubs. Many regional liquor stores also have delivery options. If you're looking to stock up on some booze without going out to the liquor store, here are a few services to check out. Just remember that the same rules that have always applied to alcohol apply now, more than ever: Only enjoy booze in moderation, and never drink and drive.

Read more: The best wine clubs and subscriptions in 2020 for your taste

Drizly Drizly is an online alcohol delivery service that partners with more than 2,200 retailers across North America to send beer, wine, liquor and snacks to your door. It's available in 26 states and the District of Columbia. When you add something to your cart, you'll have the option to choose which store in your area will fulfil the order, as well as delivery ETAs, minimums and fees. You can often get your order delivered in under an hour (though the site currently warns to expect delays given the increased demand), or schedule a delivery for the future. Add a tip for your driver, and you're good to go. The site is also encouraging users to select contactless deliveries.

Total Wine Total Wine has a wide variety of wine, beer and liquor, and offers same-day alcohol and snack delivery across 12 states, as well as shipping and in-store pickup. If you've ever been in one of its stores, you know it has a wide variety to choose from, including craft and domestic beer and spirits. If you are looking for wine, its Winery Direct deals let you mix six bottles to get a discount. Bottles start as low as $3.

Read more: Best services for working, eating and entertaining yourself at home

Winc Winc is a wine-of-the-month club that has customers take a short quiz and offers wine recommendations that will match their palate for a monthly subscription. You can also search the site for whatever you prefer. Selecting four wines will get you free shipping each month, from both Winc's own wines and bottles from independent wineries. Bottles start at $13 each. Our sister site Chowhound named Winc the best wine subscription for most people, and said that it "provides an overall great value for the wines and user-friendly site."

Saucey Saucey offers 30-minute delivery or two-day shipping of wine, beer and liquor, with no delivery fees or order minimums -- the price is all rolled in, so what you see is what you pay (there are shipping fees, however). The catch is that it only operates that on-demand service in certain cities: Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC.

Read more: The best meal kit delivery services of 2020

Minibar Minibar operates in 18 states, promising to deliver wine, beer and liquor to your door in under an hour (though there are currently delays in many areas due to increased demand, the site says). It also offers statewide shipping within three to five days, and an in-store pickup option at your local liquor store. The site stands out for its easy navigation and ability to quickly filter by type of alcohol, then store, country, size, container and price.

Angela Lang/CNET If you live in a state that allows alcohol delivery from local restaurants, you can likely order drinks through your favorite food delivery app. Just open it up, navigate to the restaurant you want, and see if beer, wine or alcoholic drinks are available. Check out our list of best food delivery services here.

Instacart In at least 14 states, you can add wine, beer and liquor to your grocery delivery order from online grocery service Instacart. Orders are fulfilled by grocery stores in your area. Regular delivery fees apply, and you'll need to show ID.

Happy ordering! For more, check out our roundup of everything you need to know to stay healthy and entertained while stuck at home, and how to avoid coronavirus when you do have to leave the house. You can also find out about the best meal kit delivery services, the best meat delivery and subscription services, the best coffee subscriptions, and gourmet food and drink gifts to send to family and friends.