DoorDash to offer alcohol delivery in 20 states and DC

SOPA Images/Getty Images

The DoorDash delivery app will now spirit wine, beer and other alcoholic beverages to customers. Its alcohol delivery service will be available in 20 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia to reach 100 million adults worldwide, the company said Monday.

The option for alcohol delivery will be available in California, New York, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Iowa, Oregon, Missouri and Nebraska, a DoorDash spokesperson told CNET on Monday.

Drinking-age customers can toggle the alcohol tab on the DoorDash app to order from restaurants, grocery stores, local retailers and convenience stores. The company will require ID verification and check IDs twice: the first time at checkout and again during delivery.

DoorDash previously allowed national and local merchants to offer alcohol through DoorDash Drive, which handles large orders such as catered events.