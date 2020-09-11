US Open 2020: How to watch the men's semifinals today without cable

Wimbledon was canceled and the French Open was postponed until the end of September, but the US Open got underway as originally scheduled, starting on the last Monday in August. Despite starting on time, this year's tournament has been anything but normal.

There are no raucous New York crowds because matches are played without fans, numerous players have dropped out voluntarily and some that remained complained of the tournament's chaotic response after Benoit Paire of France tested positive for COVID-19. And top-seeded Novak Djokovic was forced to default his fourth-round match after striking a line judge with a ball.

With only three days left in the tournament, two women and four men remain in the singles competitions. Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will meet in the women's final on Saturday, but before they do, the men's semifinals will take place today.

Here's everything you need to know to watch all the action from Flushing, New York, without a cable subscription.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

What is the tournament schedule?

The men's singles semifinals will be played today, Friday, Sept 11. Here are the matchups:

(20) Pablo Carreño Busta vs. (5) Alexander Zverev at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT)

(3) Daniil Medvedev vs. (2) Dominic Thiem at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

The women's final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Saturday. The men's final will start at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Sunday.

Check out the US Open's official site for daily schedules and results.

How can I watch the US Open on TV?



The remaining singles matches in the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN. You can livestream the tournament on WatchESPN.com or via the ESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the matches live; all the services listed here offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu plus Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Who's not playing?

On the men's side, two big names are missing from this year's tournament. They have 39 Grand Slam singles titles between them, including a combined nine US Open titles. Defending champion Rafael Nadal dropped out, citing COVID-19 concerns, while Roger Federer is on the shelf for the rest of the year after undergoing two operations on his right knee. Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka also skipped the tournament.

Benoit Paire, who tested positive, was seeded 17th in the men's draw and withdrew prior to the start of the tournament.

On the women's side, defending champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the tournament before it began, as did world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep. Like Nadal, all three cited coronavirus concerns.