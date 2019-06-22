It's easier than ever to leave your wallet at home and only carry your phone to pay for things thanks to mobile wallets like Samsung Pay. Once you've added credit, debit and even gift cards, simply tap your phone (or even your watch) to pay. What differentiates Samsung Pay from its rivals like Apple Pay and Google Pay is that it promises to work almost anywhere you pay for things. It will even work with older magnetic-stripe terminals without the store having to update anything. This is what you need to know to start using Samsung Pay.

Lexy Savvides/CNET

Where is Samsung Pay available?

It's currently available in 25 countries around the world (deep breath): the US, UK, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Pay makes mobile payments easy

Which phone, bank, card and carrier do I need?

Samsung Pay works with recent Galaxy phones, all the way from the newest Galaxy S10 Plus to the Galaxy Note 5 from 2015. It's also available on smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear S2 (only for transactions on NFC terminals), Gear S3, Gear Fit 2 and Gear Sport.

All major carriers in the US support Samsung Pay: AT&T, Cricket, MetroPCS, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and US Cellular. You will also need a Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express card. See the full list of supported banks and cards in the chart below.

Where can I use Samsung Pay?

Samsung claims that its system will work with almost all point-of-sale systems: NFC, magnetic stripe and EMV (Europay, MasterCard and Visa) terminals for chip-based cards.

It won't work with readers where you need to physically insert your card into a slot, however, such as those found at gas stations and on ATMs.

Using Samsung Pay in stores around San Francisco, I found that it was accepted almost everywhere. These included vendors using Square readers; NFC terminals in major chain retailers like Trader Joe's and Walgreens; and magnetic stripe readers in smaller stores. You may still need to sign a receipt for the transaction.

Samsung Pay also works on various public transit systems around the world, including MTA's OMNY system in New York City.

How do I set it up?

Once the Samsung Pay app is installed, sign in with your Samsung account if you haven't already. The app will prompt you to register a PIN, fingerprint or iris scan if you don't already have one set up. You can now add a credit, debit, gift or membership card by scanning it with the camera. You'll also have the option to add your PayPal account as well.

Check that the number, name and expiration date from the scanned cards are all correct. Samsung Pay will verify a credit or debit card with your bank and you'll have the option to get an SMS, email or make a phone call to confirm.

A total of 10 cards can be added to Samsung Pay.

How does it work?

Samsung Pay uses two technologies that allow it to work almost anywhere. The first is near-field communication (NFC) for tap-to-pay transactions at contactless terminals. The second is magnetic secure transmission (MST) for older terminals where you would normally swipe a card. The phone emits a magnetic signal to simulate the magnetic strip found on the back of a credit or debit card when you hold the phone against one of these readers.

In 2015 Samsung acquired mobile payment company LoopPay, which developed the specific MST technology used for Samsung Pay.

Lexy Savvides/CNET

How do I make a payment with Samsung Pay?

From the lock screen, swipe up from the small Samsung Pay bar. Select the card you want to pay with, then place your finger on the fingerprint scanner to verify, use the iris scan or enter your PIN. Hold the back of the phone against the payment terminal.

Lexy Savvides/CNET

If you're using a debit card through Samsung Pay, you may still need to enter the card PIN on the terminal. Once the payment is made you will get a notification that confirms the merchant name and the amount of your purchase. This information is also listed in the Samsung Pay app.

From a watch, press and hold the appropriate button to launch Samsung Pay, then tap the watch against the terminal.

How does it differ from Apple Pay or Google Pay?

The main difference is that Samsung Pay works at almost all stores that accept credit or debit cards, not just those with tap-to-pay NFC terminals. Samsung Pay also offers a cash back feature, promotions including bonus Samsung account points and vouchers with a number of participating retailers. Chase Pay users can also link their existing digital wallet with Samsung Pay.

But Samsung Pay does not have a way to pay your friends or family, like Google does within Google Pay, or Apple with Apple Cash through iMessage.

Samsung Pay vs. Apple Pay vs. Google Pay

Samsung Pay Apple Pay Google Pay Compatible devices Samsung Galaxy phones since the Galaxy Note 5, Gear Watch and Gear Watch Active, Gear S2 and S3 Apple iPhones since the SE, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro with TouchID, iPads since 5th generation, iPad Pro and iPad Mini Android phones with NFC and HCE support running KitKat (4.4) or higher Availability (see note below) 25 countries worldwide 41 countries worldwide 29 countries worldwide Authentication Fingerprint, PIN or iris FaceID or fingerprint Fingerprint, PIN, pattern or password Where can you use? Works with NFC, magnetic stripe or EMV terminals, in-app purchases Works with NFC terminals, in-app purchases and web purchases in Safari Works with NFC terminals and in-app purchases Cards Credit, debit, loyalty and gift cards Credit, debit and loyalty cards Credit, debit, loyalty and gift cards Which banks? Wide variety of banks: full list here; PayPal Wide variety of banks: full list here Wide variety of banks: full list here; PayPal

Is it secure?



Samsung Pay does not store the account or credit card numbers of cards on the device, instead using tokenization for transactions. Each time a purchase is made, the phone sends two pieces of data to the payment terminal: the first is a 16-digit token that represents the credit or debit card number, while the second is a one-time code or cryptogram generated by the phone's encryption key.

What if I lose my phone or my plastic card?

Payments can't be made from your phone without being authorized via fingerprint, PIN or iris scan. If you register with Samsung's Find My Mobile service you can remotely erase information on the phone, including any cards stored in Samsung Pay.

If you lose your physical credit or debit card, once you've contacted your bank to cancel it, you won't be able to use it for a period of time within Samsung Pay. But the app should automatically generate a new account number when your bank issues a new card.

Also, your digital card information will automatically update when you get a new card issued, such as when you're nearing the expiry date.

Can I use Samsung Pay even without a data connection?

Yes, although you will only be able to make 10 payments without the device being on Wi-Fi or cellular data. You will also need an active internet connection to add a card and to access transaction history.

What about when I travel overseas?

For US customers, if you can use your card overseas then it's likely it will also work with Samsung Pay when you travel. The caveat is that if you try to add a card while you are traveling outside the US, you may have to contact your bank.

Does Samsung Pay also work for returns?

Yes. You may need you to hold the phone against the payment terminal in the same way as when you made the payment to process the return. Also, you may be asked to match the payment information on the receipt with the last four digits of your virtual card number, which you can find in the Samsung Pay app.

Editors' note: This article was originally published on Sept. 28, 2015, and is continually updated with new information.