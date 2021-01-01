NFL week 17: How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants, Dolphins vs. Bills, Packers vs. Bears and more without cable

The NFL regular season has just one day left -- Sunday, Jan. 3 -- and it's a doozy. COVID-19 outbreaks on multiple teams caused postponements and shuffled schedules earlier in the season, but the league muddled through and now every team will play one final time before the playoffs. The 16 games on the schedule Sunday all have implications for playoff positioning and/or the 2021 NFL draft, so pretty much every team has something to play for -- except maybe the Kansas City Chiefs, who have already wrapped up the No. 1 seed throughout the AFC playoffs.

In the dreadful NFC East, where every playoff contender has a losing record, the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Fox). The winner will make the playoffs only if the Washington Football Team, which plays the Eagles Sunday night (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC), loses. And if Washington wins, it makes the playoffs and both the Giants and Cowboys go home for the year. In the AFC East, the Dolphins could make the playoffs with a win against the Bills (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on CBS). Two NFC West teams, the Cardinals and Rams, play one another in an afternoon game (4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on CBS) where the winner makes the playoffs and the loser goes home. Meanwhile two NFC North rivals, the Packers and Bears, play in Chicago (4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on Fox) where a Bears win (or an Arizona loss) would send them to the playoffs.

Here's how you can watch all the action, and even keep tabs on multiple games with NFL RedZone, live without cable.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

How can I watch the NFL without cable?

You can stream the NFL regular season, no cable required, on any live-TV streaming service that carries channels with live games. Numerous such services offer broadcast networks like CBS, NBC and Fox as well as ESPN, the NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Exact channels may also vary based on where you live, but the best services for NFL fans are YouTube TV and FuboTV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. There's also an option for RedZone for an extra $11 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 a month for its Family plan and includes CBS, Fox and NBC plus ESPN and the NFL Network. An $11-a-month Sports Plus add-on will get you into the RedZone, and FuboTV will also stream the Fox Thursday Night Football games in 4K. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. The NFL Network and RedZone aren't available from this service.

AT&T TV basic, $60-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. The NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky choice or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month. Sling Blue includes the NFL Network, NBC and Fox as well as the option to add RedZone through the Sports Extra add-on for $10 per month. Sling Orange includes ESPN. Sling TV doesn't offer CBS, but its packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

CBS All Access costs $6 per month and will let you watch the games being broadcast on your local CBS station on Sundays if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch which will carry a single playoff game, the Jan. 10: AFC Wild Card playoff game, which also airs on CBS.

Finally, cord-cutters can receive free local CBS, Fox and NBC broadcasts using an over-the-air antenna.

When did the NFL season start?

The NFL regular season began on Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Houston Texans visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where are games being played?

Teams play their games as scheduled in their respective home stadiums.

Are fans allowed in?

Some teams allow fans and some do not.

The Chiefs, for example, hosted their home opener on Sept. 10 with 15,895 fans in attendance, 21% of Arrowhead's capacity.

Other teams, including the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears, hosted their respective home openers without fans in the stands in Week 2. This so far has been a team-by-team, city-by-city situation that is subject to change throughout the season.

What happened to the preseason?

The NFL canceled the entire 2020 preseason in July, with teams focusing on doing their own training camps to prepare for the upcoming season.

Which players are sitting out?



Like in other sports, a fair amount of NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season. Here are a few of the notable players not participating this year, with a larger list available at ESPN: