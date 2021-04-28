iOS 14.5 issues: Users are already reporting a bug

Sarah Tew/CNET

iOS 14.5 was just released on Monday, bringing new features like the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you and choose from four different Siri voices (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). However, iPhone users who have made the update have already found a problem in the new operating system.

This isn't a huge surprise: Most new updates will have a few bugs to work out at first, which is why some people choose to wait a few days to download. Plus, not every app is likely to be optimized for the new version just yet.

Here are the iOS 14.5 issues we've seen reported so far.

App Tracking Transparency problems

One of iOS 14.5's most anticipated (and, for some, controversial) features is App Tracking Transparency -- the ability for users to turn off ad tracking within the apps they use (here's how to set it up). Unless you give explicit permission to an app, it can't use your data for targeted ads.

To turn off app tracking, you can typically go to Settings, tap an app, and then tap to turn off Allow Apps to Request to Track. While this toggle is supposed to come enabled by default in iOS 14.5, multiple people have reported on social media that the option has been disabled, with no way to change it, according to 9To5Mac.

Some people reported that signing out and back into iCloud fixed the problem. A Reddit user reported that Apple confirmed that it was a known issue and that the company was working on it. CNET reached out to Apple for comment, and will update when we hear back.

If you aren't happy with iOS 14.5, you can roll it back to iOS 14.4, but it's not easy or safe. Otherwise, you can check out every new feature in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5.