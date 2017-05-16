How to use face filters in your Instagram Stories

1:46 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Last year, Instagram rolled out a Stories feature to compete with the likes of Snapchat and has been playing catch-up with features ever since, rolling out things like Boomerang, hands-free video, filters, stickers, selfie stickers and more.

Today, Instagram is adding one of Snapchat users' favorite features: face filters. Here's how to use them.

How to add face filters to your Instagram Stories

To use face filters, you will first need to update your Instagram app to version 10.21. Next, open Instagram and tap the home icon in the lower left corner of the app to view your feed. Swipe right or tap the camera icon in the top left to open the Stories camera.

Taylor Martin/CNET

Look for the new face icon in the bottom right corner, to the right of the camera select button. This will reveal eight filters which will be superimposed on your face, including various crowns, koala ears and black rimmed glasses with swirling math equations.

If you don't see the face icon, try force closing the application and re-opening it. If it still doesn't appear, you may just have to wait, as Instagram says the feature will roll out globally in the coming weeks.

Once you select a filter, you can tap the face icon once more to collapse the menu and use the filter with other camera modes, like Boomerang or hands-free video. And after you're finished taking a photo or video, you can apply filters and stickers as you normally would.

Other new features

In addition to face filters, Instagram has added a few new features with this update. For instance, instead of plain text hashtags, you can now add a hashtag sticker to your story so viewers can click the hashtag to see related posts.

You can also record videos in reverse with Rewind. From the Stories camera, swipe over to Rewind, shoot a short video and it will play back in reverse.

Finally, there is a new eraser brush at your disposal. Fill the entire screen with color and use the eraser tool to only reveal parts of your video or image.

