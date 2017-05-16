Instagram filters dress up your selfie face, just like Snapchat

1:46 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Get ready to smile for the filter.

Instagram has a new app update that lets you dress up your face in one of eight on-screen objects, from sunglasses to moving koala ears. "To see our initial set of eight face filters, simply open the camera and tap the new face icon in the bottom right corner," the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

The filter functionality is very similar to a staple feature of rival social media platform Snapchat, where rainbow barf has been entertaining users for the last couple years.

The options on Instagram seem more tame, but this is just the beginning.

Instagram's filters work with both the rear-facing and front-facing cameras. The company also announced a couple of other new features, including a rewind option for videos that lets you play them in reverse, a sticker to overlay hashtags on images and an eraser brush.

The version 10.21 update is available now for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.