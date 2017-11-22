How to stream the 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

In 2016, NBC streamed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time. This year the parade is once again available to watch online.

Here's what you need to know:

When

The parade starts at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT, in New York. For those watching the parade outside of the Eastern time zone, NBC will hold its local broadcast until 9 a.m. local time.

So if you're in California, you can still watch the parade at 9 a.m., albeit delayed.

Watch with NBC

NBC will stream the parade on its website and through its mobile app. To stream it on a computer, point your browser to NBC.com/live and log in with the account tied to your cable provider. Some local NBC stations, such as NBC New York and NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, will also offer a livestream without the need to verify your cable account info.

YouTube, with the bonus of AR

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

NBC, Verizon and YouTube have partnered to stream the parade live, starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT without any sort of delay. The stream is compatible with all browsers, phones and tablets.

Throughout the parade route, Verizon will use various 360-degree cameras and embed augmented-reality Easter eggs, such as random advertisements for Verizon products ahead of Black Friday promotions. (See our list of the best Black Friday deals for your carrier here.) Pay attention to the signs the characters are holding if you want to get an early jump on shopping.

Bookmark this YouTube page, or click on the Set reminder button to receive an alert when the stream is about to go live.