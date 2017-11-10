B&H doesn't usually have a lot of great deals, but occasionally one pops up like this in-demand MacBook Pro. The 2.6-GHz Core i7 model includes 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,900, a solid deal if you've been waiting to buy one. There's also another conifg for $2,100.
Dell is selling its just-released, budget-friendly gaming laptop at a decent discount on Black Friday. This 15-inch has a very good Nvidia GeForce 1060 GPU and is normally $1,099 (and already down to $999). Last year's models, with a GeForce 1050 GPU are also about $100 off.
This premium pen-enabled 13.3-inch two-in-one is $400 off its regular price for Black Friday at Best Buy. At less than 3 pounds and with very good battery life, this is a solid bet for frequent travelers or students. This is available now, but on Black Friday, you can get it with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor for just $50 more.
Acer makes good budget-friendly laptops including this 15.6-inch one at Walmart for Black Friday. With a decent Intel Core i7 CPU, it would make a fine home PC at $80 to $100 less than you'll find it elsewhere.
This popular monitor delivers a great balance of quality and performance for a low price, and this season it's discounted to an attractive $220. Don't let the fact that it's coming out of Dell's Small Business marketing team discourage you -- it's solid consumer option.
At Target for Black Friday you'll find this touchscreen 2-in-1 that's a perfect fit as a first laptop for kids or anyone else with basic internet needs. For $219 on Black Friday, it has a tough Gorilla Glass 11.6-inch display, a spill-resistant keyboard and up to 10 hours of battery-life and its 360-degree hinge lets you use it in a variety of positions.
One of the nicest general-purpose all-in-one desktops we saw this year will be getting a discount to $1,830 starting Nov. 23, even cheaper than the discounted price from earlier in the month. The highlight is its big 34-inch, 3,440x1,440-resolution curved display.