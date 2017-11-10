CNET también está disponible en español.

The best Black Friday PC deals

Apple iPad Mini 4 for $274

Samsung Chromebook for $99

Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $1,899

HP Pavilion 15 (Core i7) for $499

Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 for $579

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptop for $899

HP Omen 17 (17-w210nr) for $979

HP Spectre x360 (13-AC063DX) for $950

Acer Aspire E15 (E5-575-72N3) for $449

Dell UltraSharp 24 (U2417H) for $220

HP Chromebook x360 (11-ae027nr) for $219

HP Envy Curved AIO (34-b025xt) for $1,830

Asus ROG Strix GL753 for $950

The best time of the year for catching a deal is almost here. 

Here are the best Black Friday laptop and monitor deals we've found so far. We'll continue to update as more deals are revealed.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Apple still sells its pocket-size iPad for a hefty $399, making this already live $279 deal from Best Buy especially notable.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It's pretty bare-bones, but this 11-inch Samsung Chromebook is an early Black Friday steal at just $99 from Best Buy.

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy
B&H doesn't usually have a lot of great deals, but occasionally one pops up like this in-demand MacBook Pro. The 2.6-GHz Core i7 model includes 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,900, a solid deal if you've been waiting to buy one. There's also another conifg for $2,100.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A nice deal on a mainstream 15-inch HP Pavilion from Staples. with a Core i7 CPU and big 1TB hard drive, it's usually around $800. This deal starts on Thanksgiving Day. 

Caption by / Photo by Staples
We recently reviewed this lower-cost touchscreen hybrid and liked it a lot. This Core i5 version is already on sale for $599 (normally $779), but for Black Friday, it'll drop even further to $579.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Dell is selling its just-released, budget-friendly gaming laptop at a decent discount on Black Friday. This 15-inch has a very good Nvidia GeForce 1060 GPU and is normally $1,099 (and already down to $999). Last year's models, with a GeForce 1050 GPU are also about $100 off. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
We like the Omen 17 as a well-rounded gaming laptop that's not too expensive, and you can get this Core i7-7700HQ model with its big 17-inch HD display and an Nvidia 1050 Ti for only $979 from B&H.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This premium pen-enabled 13.3-inch two-in-one is $400 off its regular price for Black Friday at Best Buy. At less than 3 pounds and with very good battery life, this is a solid bet for frequent travelers or students. This is available now, but on Black Friday, you can get it with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor for just $50 more

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer makes good budget-friendly laptops including this 15.6-inch one at Walmart for Black Friday. With a decent Intel Core i7 CPU, it would make a fine home PC at $80 to $100 less than you'll find it elsewhere.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot Josh Goldman/CNET
This popular monitor delivers a great balance of quality and performance for a low price, and this season it's discounted to an attractive $220. Don't let the fact that it's coming out of Dell's Small Business marketing team discourage you -- it's solid consumer option.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
At Target for Black Friday you'll find this touchscreen 2-in-1 that's a perfect fit as a first laptop for kids or anyone else with basic internet needs. For $219 on Black Friday, it has a tough Gorilla Glass 11.6-inch display, a spill-resistant keyboard and up to 10 hours of battery-life and its 360-degree hinge lets you use it in a variety of positions. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot Josh Goldman/CNET

One of the nicest general-purpose all-in-one desktops we saw this year will be getting a discount to $1,830 starting Nov. 23, even cheaper than the discounted price from earlier in the month. The highlight is its big 34-inch, 3,440x1,440-resolution curved display. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Costco members can get a crack at this high-end 17.3-inch gaming laptop for Black Friday (it's available in stores and online Nov. 24 to 27). That's $250 off of what was already a good deal.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
