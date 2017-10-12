Companies like Apple, Amazon and Google go to great lengths to make their digital assistants sound as human as possible. Sure, they're still rather robotic, but at least you get some semblance of a conversation with something that's semi-intelligent, even if it's clearly artificial.

Making a digital assistant sound somewhat human has a short list of benefits. At the top of that list is how much more natural it feels talking to a speaker.

Those three iconic voices that we've come to know are slowly beginning to change. Back in 2013, Apple introduced a male Siri voice. Now the English-language Siri has both male and female voices with American, Australian and British accents.

Similarly, Google is expanding the voice used for Assistant. Now you can switch the voice used for Google Home ($109.00 at Walmart) from female to male. Here's how.

Open the Google Home app on Android or iOS.

Tap the hamburger button in the top left corner and select More settings .

. Select Preferences , followed by Assistant voice .

, followed by . Tap the radio button to the left of Voice II.

You can preview both of the voices by tapping the blue speaker buttons to the right of each option.

Changing between these will also change the voice used in Assistant on your phone, which also means you can get to this same setting within Assistant. Open the Assistant app on iOS or launch it on Android by long-pressing the home button. Tap the blue button in the top right corner. Then tap the three dots in the top right corner and go to Settings > Preferences > Assistant voice. Select either Voice I for the original voice or Voice II for the new male voice.