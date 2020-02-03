Here's how to see the very first thing you watched on Netflix

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix wants you to know just how much you've been binge watching its TV and movies, with a new how-to posted on its UK Twitter account Monday. By following the steps, you'll get an almost endless list of everything you've watched -- and you can find out the first piece of content you ever streamed through Netflix.

Find out what the first thing you *ever* watched on Netflix was in 4 easy steps:



1) Log in on desktop

2) Click “account” in the dropdown list

3) Scroll down to “viewing activity”

4) Either scroll down your list forever or just hit “download all” — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 3, 2020

Here's how to do it:

Log in to Netflix on a desktop computer

In the top right corner, hover over your account image until the drop-down menu appears

Click account, and then scroll down to the "my profile" section to select "viewing activity"

It'll load up a huge list of the all the content you've watched, and you can even choose to hide items from your viewing history

You can then scroll (and scroll and scroll) through your viewing history to get to the bottom to see the first thing you ever watched, or you can hit the "download all" button. It'll download a spreadsheet to your computer that you can scroll through much faster.



There is one caveat, though: if you've watched a movie or TV episode multiple times, it will only show your most recent viewing. My viewing of A Christmas Prince, for example, is logged as being on Dec. 23, 2019, when I know very well that I've watched that movie dozens of times since it launched in November 2017.

For more how-tos from CNET, here's how to bundle Disney Plus when you already have Hulu and ESPN Plus, and how to watch all the Oscar-nominated films on streaming services at home.