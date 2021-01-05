Getting rid of an old Amazon Echo? Do this first

Ian Knighton/CNET

You've recently updated to a new Amazon Echo speaker, but you've still got your old one lying around. Of course, having multiple speakers in your house can be useful for unlocking more Alexa features. However, if you'd rather sell your older Echo device or give it to someone else, there are several steps you'll need to take.

Simply handing off your device without completely wiping your information or deregistering it from your Amazon account can pose some issues to you and the person receiving the speaker. For example, you probably don't want to share your Prime benefits or let a stranger buy things using your account and credit card details.

Here's what you need to do before your old Echo leaves your house.

Deregister your Echo speaker from your Amazon account

Before you hand off your Amazon Echo to its new owner, there are some things you need to take care of. Deregistering the speaker from your account is step one. Here's how to do it.

1. Open the Amazon Echo app and tap Devices.

2. Select All Devices and choose the Echo speaker you'd like to remove. For example, it may say Living Room Echo.

3. Scroll down to where it says Registered To and tap Deregister.

4. A box will appear asking if you're sure you want to deregister the device. Select Deregister. Once you deregister, the device will be removed from your Amazon account.

Factory reset your Amazon Echo

After you've deregistered your Amazon Echo from your account, the next step is to reset it to its factory settings. Here's how to reset each type.

First-generation Amazon Echo (and Dot): Use the end of a paper clip to press and hold the reset button on the bottom of the Echo speaker. The light ring on the device will turn orange and spin, signifying that it properly reset.

Second-generation Amazon Echo (and Dot): Hold down the Microphone Off and Volume Down buttons until the light ring turns orange.

Third-generation Amazon Echo (and Dot): Push the Action button with the dot in the center. Press and hold until the light ring pulses with a spinning orange light.

Amazon Echo Studio ( ): Hold down the Microphone Off and Volume Down buttons until the light ring blinks orange and turns off and on.

Amazon Echo Flex ( ): Press and hold the Action button for 20 seconds, until the light blinks orange, then turns off and on.

Amazon Echo Show ( ) (all three versions): Hold down both the Mute and Volume Down buttons until the screen displays the Amazon logo.

That's it! Now your old Amazon Echo speaker can be registered to a new account.

