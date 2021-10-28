Final dates to ship holiday packages with FedEx, UPS and USPS

Sarah Tew/CNET

While Thanksgiving isn't here yet, you may need to start thinking about when to start sending holiday cards and packages to friends and family. Diwali starts Nov. 4, the first night of Hanukkah is Nov. 28 and shipping cutoffs for Dec. 25 may come sooner than you think (we have the deadlines below).

Any holiday season is a busy time for mail and package delivery, and winter weather can throw a wrench in the schedule. Add the pandemic to that, and you can expect delays with mail and package delivery.

To give you the best odds of having your letters and packages arrive on time this year, the US Postal Service, UPS and FedEx have each circled the dates you need to hit -- specifically to arrive in time for Christmas and for Kwanzaa, which begins Dec. 26. (You'll want to add in buffer time for arrival dates before the end of December.).

Here are the 2021 Christmas shipping schedules for the big three package delivery services. If you're looking to send a memorable present, you can always try one gift-wrapped with your face on it. And here are some ideas for gifts you can include for under $50 in that thoughtfully wrapped box.

FedEx shipping deadlines for Dec. 25

If you're a last-minute shipper, FedEx lets you ship on Dec. 24 for a Dec. 25 delivery, but it won't be cheap. If you want a less costly option, FedEx's ground delivery deadline is Dec. 15.

Here are the dates FedEx recommends you ship by (PDF) to have your package arrive by Dec. 25 in the US.

FedEx holiday shipment deadlines Domestic service Ship date Ground Dec. 15 3Day Friday, Express Saver Dec. 21 2Day Freight, 2Day Dec. 22 1Day Freight, Extra Hours Dec. 23 Same Day Dec. 24

UPS shipping deadlines for Dec. 25

With the pandemic, UPS has suspended its guarantee to deliver most packages on time -- excluding some next-day air and worldwide services. Here are UPS' recommended dates (PDF) for Christmas 2021.

UPS holiday shipment deadlines Domestic service Ship date Ground Check the UPS website for deadlines 3-Day Select Dec. 21 2nd Day Air Dec. 22 Next Day Air Dec. 23

USPS shipping deadlines for Dec. 25

Saying it's trying to get its house in order, the US Postal Service is lengthening delivery times and temporarily boosting the cost of shipping parcels during the holidays. Here are the dates the post office recommends you circle on your calendar if you want your packages to arrive by Christmas this year.

USPS holiday shipment deadlines Domestic service Date (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) Date for Alaska Date for Hawaii USPS Retail Ground Dec. 15 Dec. 2 N/A First-Class Mail Dec. 17 Dec. 18 Dec. 17 Priority Mail Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 17 Priority Mail Express Dec. 23 Dec. 21 Dec. 21

