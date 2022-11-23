10 White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Wish They Had Thought Of

It's that time of year again, when you need start thinking about what to get your friends and co-workers for your office's white elephant party. Everyone in your office has different tastes, so finding a gift for a white elephant party or Secret Santa exchange can be challenging. You don't always know what the recipient actually wants or if they'll like what you've bought them. But you know it's important to find the right gift, especially if it's for a co-worker you don't know well.

If you're working with a small budget, you might be worried about finding something that's unique and useful while still being affordable. No one likes secondhand gifts or presents that aren't well thought out. Luckily, we're here to help you feel less stressed by giving you a bunch of cool gift ideas to choose from. This will make it more likely that the person you're giving the gift to will actually like it.

Our suggestions for white elephant gifts this year are a mix of fun and useful items for $50 or less. Be sure to also check out our list of gifts and gadgets that cost less than $30 to find more inspiration for the holidays.

Bombas There's no rule against giving slippers as a present. There are many people who would appreciate having a pair because they're both convenient and pleasant. Bombas Gripper slippers for both men and women are a slipper and sock hybrid with a soft brushed lining for warmth and grips on the outside to prevent slipping, all for $45.

Amazon Is your co-worker an iced coffee connoisseur? To satisfy their iced coffee craving, they can instantly lower the temperature of their drinks with this HyperChiller. CNET's David Watsky gave this cooler a glowing review because of its ability to bring down the hot temperature of beverages in a matter of minutes, and it even chills warm wine effectively too.

LoveHandle Everyone nowadays uses their mobile device to catch up on the news and connect with friends and family on social media. But it can be annoying to use a smartphone with one hand for a long stretch of time. Using this grip, however, allows for a comfortable scrolling experience. With a 1-inch elastic strap, kickstand and magnetic mount, your co-worker can easily take selfies and stream content hands-free.

Cratejoy Typically, Cratejoy boxes are subscription based, but there are some that are affordable and don't rely on that model. One of those kits is the whiskey sour edition cocktail kit for the person who loves a good drink. This kit features all the ingredients for three different cocktails flavors (except for the alcohol) for making 10 or more drinks.

Amazon Coloring books are still fun for adults, and with the busy lives we all live sometimes it's nice to relax with some art therapy. This coloring book has intricate and simple designs for someone who loves to color and express themselves.

Amazon Sometimes it's hard to figure out what you should get someone. This why an Amazon gift card is perfect -- you don't need to. Just load the card up and give it away.

Amazon This is a bestseller made to keep coffee, tea, hot cocoa and other drinks warm. The best thing about it is the portability so it can go anywhere with little effort.

Birthdate Co. This is a fun and flexible gift: Give your co-worker a candle scent designed for their birthday or one for Christmas. The Christmas candle is a frankincense, myrrh and eucalyptus blend with middle notes of oakmoss and sage.

Seattle Chocolate If you're going to get someone chocolate this year, why not try something different? Step your chocolate game up and get Seattle Chocolate's truffles instead. These impressive truffles aren't too sweet and many of them have tasty flavored centers. A personal favorite of mine is Blackberry Creme -- every bite is like a party in your mouth.