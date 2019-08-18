Jason Cipriani/CNET

We know that an official, system-wide dark mode is coming to the iPhone and iPad with the release of iOS 13 and iPadOS, likely next month. Dark mode not only looks good, but it's also easier on your eyes and it can save battery life, according to Google.

Thankfully, you don't have to wait until Apple announces the iPhone 11 -- which is when we should learn the release date of iOS 13 and iPadOS -- to use dark mode in third-party apps. Below are some apps with custom dark modes and the necessary steps to switch to the dark side.

Fantastical 2

This calendar app integrates iCloud calendar and reminders into one, easy to read interface. It also comes with a dark mode. When viewing the main screen, tap on the gear icon then slide the toggle next to Light Theme to the Off position.

It's not a completely dark theme, but every bit helps.

Twitter

Twitter's dark mode looks pretty darn good. Turn it on by going into the Settings section of the app, then selecting Display and sound and turning on Dark Mode. There's also an option to for dark mode to automatically turn on at night, and then off again in the morning.

Reddit

To enable Reddit's dark mode, slide out the menu from the left side of the screen, tap Settings then turn Night mode on. You can change just how dark the theme is by selecting Night theme and selecting your personal preference.

Feedly

Feedly's dark mode takes two taps to enable. Slide out the menu by tapping on the menu button in the bottom left corner, then select Night Mode. Easy, right?

Facebook Messenger

Facebook officially rolled out dark mode for Messenger a while back. You can now find the toggle with a tap on your profile avatar when viewing a list of your conversations. Night mode should be the first option in settings.

iA Writer

iA Writer is a handy app for writing and jotting notes. You can find its dark mode by selecting the gear icon when viewing your library, then enabling Dark appearance. You can even turn the app's icon dark if you want.

Apple Books

Reading a book on a light background at night is hard on your eyes, so Apple's Books app has a few different color options -- including a dark mode. When reading a book, tap on the "Aa" icon, then selecting the color to the far right. You can also adjust the brightness, or enable auto-night theme if you'd rather let your iPhone or iPad handle it for you.

Kindle

Naturally, the Kindle app has a similar feature. When reading a book, tap on the screen to display the various buttons. Select the "Aa" button, then Black at the bottom of the screen.

Slack

Slack rolled out its dark mode a while back, and I've yet to turn it off. Enable dark mode with a tap on the three-dot icon in the top-right corner, then select Settings. Scroll down until you find Dark Mode and slide the toggle to the On position. The change affects all of your Slack workspaces, not just the one you are currently in.

Google Maps

Google Maps will automatically use dark mode when you're using navigation at night, but you can force Google Maps to use night mode when you're navigating during the day.

Open Google Maps, slide out the menu on the left side of the screen, and select Settings > Navigation. Scroll down to Map Display and select Night.

