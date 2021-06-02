Dealing with iOS 14.6 battery drain? Try this fix

Sarah Tew/CNET

iOS 14.6 was released last week, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTags trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support, the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users are reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.

iPhone users have taken to Apple Support Community forums and Twitter to note problems with excessive battery drain. CNET's sister site ZDNet suggests going to Settings > Battery, and scrolling down to battery usage by app to see if any apps are the culprit. Several people on the Apple forums have noted that the Podcast app is consuming large amounts of power since updating to iOS 14.6. You can try uninstalling and reinstalling the app to see if that helps.

Apple has yet to publicly acknowledge the issue, and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

To update to iOS 14.6, go to Settings > General > Software Update. You should see iOS 14.6. Tap Download and Install.

You can also check out every new feature in iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6.