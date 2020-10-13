Best Prime Day 2020 smart home deals: Save $65 on Echo Show 8, Philips Hue discounts and more

Deal Savings Price













Show more (4 items)

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off. This Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, the online retailer is offering up deep discounts on a slew of products for the smart home. That includes everything from its Echo Show smart displays and Philips Hue bulbs to Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, Echo Dot speakers, Arlo and Ring cameras and more.

In some cases, the best discounts come in the form of product bundles that include free devices. In others, the product's actual price has been cut, but only for a limited time.

Amazon Amazon's Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system may be brand-new, but you can buy it in a kit that comes with two Philips Hue White Ambiance LED bulbs. Amazon also includes a free Echo Dot smart speaker to sweeten the pot. Read our Eero 6 first take.

Amazon The Eero Pro 6 system costs more than the standard Eero 6 but is built to support gigabit speeds. If you preorder this bundle now, Amazon will throw in a free Fire TV Cube video streaming device once the Eero 6 ships in November.

Chris Monroe/CNET One of our favorite smart displays, the Echo Show 8 has a screen that's nice and big. It's great for video chats and Netflix, plus has excellent audio quality. Amazon has cut the price down to $65 -- so it's half price -- and includes a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen, a cooking assistance app. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET At $45 the Echo Show 5 is $5 less than it was last year. And if you buy it through this Prime Day offer, Amazon will also include either a Blink Mini smart cam or a TP-Link smart plug for just an extra $5. You also have the option of signing up for a one-year subscription of Food Network Kitchen. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Integrate Amazon Alexa into your car's audio system with the Echo Auto. Now with a $30 price discount, the device is worth a look for those seeking a way to add the voice assistant into their set of wheels.

Amazon Amazon has a special offer on its brand-new Echo smart speaker too. If you buy two Echo (2020) units, Amazon will drop the total price by $30. Instead of $200 you could pay $170, as long as you use the code ECHO2PK at checkout.

Sarah Tew/CNET Here's a great deal on the Amazon Echo Studio, the company's high-end smart speaker. For $150, Amazon will throw in two Philips Hue Wi-Fi connected LED bulbs as part of the deal. The regular price for the Studio is $200, while a pair of Hue bulbs typically sets you back $30. That means you save $80 altogether.

Chris Monroe/CNET Save $20 on the usual price for Ring's Stick Up Cam Battery HD. Selling for $80 on Prime Day, this battery-powered camera is made to drop anywhere inside or outside your home, allowing you to monitor things when you're away. It also has a microphone so you can hear and talk through it if you choose. Read our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review.