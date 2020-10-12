Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Prime Day 2020 smart home deals: Save $45 on Echo Show 5, Philips Hue discounts and more

Amazon Prime Day kicks into full swing Tuesday, but deals on Echo Show smart displays, Philips Hue bulbs, Eero routers and Echo Dot speakers are here now.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day is just a day away. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the massive retailer will offer up deals on tons of products. In fact Amazon has already started to cut prices on smart home gear. That includes everything from its Echo Show smart displays and Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers to Philips Hue bulbs and Echo Dot speakers. 

In some cases, these deals come in the form of product bundles that include free devices. In others the product's actual price is slashed, but only for a limited time. 

Eero 6 3-piece system

Comes with Echo Dot and two Philips Hue bulbs
Amazon

Amazon's Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system may be brand-new, but you can buy it in a kit that comes with two Philips Hue White Ambiance LED bulbs. Amazon also includes a free Echo Dot smart speaker to sweeten the pot. Read our Eero 6 first take.

$279 at Amazon

Eero Pro 6 3-piece system

Comes with Fire TV Cube
Amazon

The Eero Pro 6 system costs more than the standard Eero 6 but is built to support gigabit speeds. If you preorder this bundle now, Amazon with throw in a free Fire TV Cube video streaming device once the Eero 6 ships in November. 

$599 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (with bonus options)

Save $45 or more
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

At $45 the Echo Show 5 is $5 less than it was last year. And if you buy it through this Prime Day offer, Amazon will also include either a Blink Mini smart cam or a TP-Link smart plug for just an extra $5. You also have the option of signing up for a one-year subscription of Food Network KitchenRead our Echo Show 5 review.

$45 at Amazon

Echo Auto

Save $30
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Integrate Amazon Alexa into your car's audio system with the Echo Auto. Now with $30 price discount, the device is worth a look for those seeking a way to add the voice assistant into their set of wheels.

$20 at Amazon

Amazon Echo (2020) 2-pack

Save $30 with code ECHO2PK
Amazon

Amazon has a special offer on its brand-new Echo smart speaker too. If you buy two Echo (2020) units, Amazon will drop the total price by $30. Instead of $200 you could pay $170, as long as you use the code ECHO2PK at checkout.

$170 at Amazon

Echo Studio speaker with 2 Philips Hue bulbs

Save $75
Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's a great deal on the Amazon Echo Studio, the company's high-end smart speaker. For $150, Amazon will throw in two Philips Hue Wi-Fi connected LED bulbs as part of the deal.  The regular price for the Studio is $200, while a pair of Hue bulbs typically sets you back $30. That means you save $80 altogether.

$150 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription (Update: Unavailable)

Save $40
Chris Monroe/CNET

One of our favorite smart displays, the Echo Show 8 has a screen that's nice and big. It's great for video chats and Netflix, plus has excellent audio quality. Amazon has cut the price down to $105, $25 off, and includes a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen, a cooking assistance app. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

$105 at Amazon
