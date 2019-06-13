Apple Arcade: Subscription service to go against the gaming stream

Screenshot by Clifford Colby/CNET

The gaming world has become a lot more interesting since Apple unveiled its Arcade game subscription service back in March that will let Apple users play games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV devices. Google filled in details for Stadia, its gaming service coming in November that will let players stream games to the Chrome browser, to a TV connected to a Chromecast Ultra streaming device and to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A phones.

Microsoft took the wraps off the upcoming Project xCloud service, which will allow players to stream games much like you can stream movie via Netflix when it releases in 2020. And Ubisoft showed off its $14.99 per month Uplay Plus, which will give players players access to games in Ubisoft's library that they can stream through Stadia.

Apple is taking a different approach with Arcade. Instead of streaming a game, Arcade players will download it to their Apple device to play, which will allow for gameplay whether the player is online or off. Apple said games will be exclusive to Arcade and not available on other services. And the subscription service will be available across Apple devices, and Apple said Arcade will work with Microsoft Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers, which should make for more varied gameplay.

Here's everything we know -- and don't know -- about Apple's Arcade gaming service.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple's App Store houses more than 300,000 games. But discovering games can be a challenge -- and helping users do so is a goal for game developers. Apple says that's part of why it created Arcade, which it calls the world's first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and living room.

The subscription service out of the gate will offer more than 100 new and exclusive games that Apple is working with game creators to create. Apple stressed that the games will not be available on other mobile devices and will not be part of other subscription services. Game types will include multiplayer and AR, and Apple says it will be adding games over time.

Which devices can I use to play Apple Arcade games?

Apple says iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV devices will work with the service. Users will be able to access the service via a new dedicated tab in a device's App Store.

You'll download a game to your device to play. And unlike Google's Stadia game service, this isn't a streaming service: Every Arcade game will be playable offline. Apple says Arcade will let parents control kids' gaming screen time, too. And Arcade will support Microsoft Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers if players prefer using a controller over a touchscreen.

How much does Apple Arcade cost?

We don't know. Apple says pricing to come and that once you subscribe, you won't see ads and you won't pay extra for add-ons or game updates; all that comes with the subscription. As with the News Plus magazine service, a subscription will cost for same for an individual and family. Apple hasn't said how many people constitute a family, but when introducing the News Plus service, the company flashed a graphic of a family of six.

When and where is it coming?

This fall, Apple says, in more than 150 countries. (This includes the UK and Australia.)

What games will Apple Arcade include?

Apple says Arcade will include games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, Lego, Mistwalker, Sega, Snowman and Ustwo.

What else is Apple doing with Arcade?

In addition to hosting the service, Apple says it's contributing to the development costs of games and working with developers to bring their games to the service.

How much money will Apple make from each game?

Apple didn't share how much of a cut it will take off the service, but it customarily gets a 30 share of app sales in its App Store. For comparison, the Epic Games Store, from the maker of Fortnite, gets a 12 percent cut, undercutting the 30 percent Steam gets off its store purchases.

What about privacy?

Apple says Apple Arcade games can't collect any data about you and can't track information about how you play the game without your consent. Look for individual permissions that give you control over what personal information you share with whom.

Originally published March 25.

Updated June 13: Additional details.