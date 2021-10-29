Apple

Halloween is almost here, and spooky mysteries with a dash of suspense are a satisfying October staple. Apple Arcade -- Apple's $5 per month mobile gaming subscription -- has almost 220 games in its catalog, including plenty of spooky titles.

We picked out 20 games that are perfect for getting into the spooky season spirit. Here's what to play:

Bleak Sword

Developer: Devolver Digital

Screenshot/Devolver

Bleak Sword is a dark retro fantasy action game full of evil creatures you must slay in order to break a legendary curse. Dodge, roll and parry against randomly generated enemies across nine chapters of swaps, forests and castles.

The Bradwell Conspiracy



Developer: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

Bossa Studios

The Bradwell Conspiracy is a narrative-driven first-person game where you have to uncover the truth behind the explosion that destroyed the Bradwell Electronics facility. At the start of the game, you wake up in the rubble with only a computerized voice in your "smart glasses" to guide you. The glasses guide eventually connects you to another person trapped inside the facility, and you must try to escape together.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

Developer: Konami Digital Entertainment

Apple

Dracula is quintessentially Halloween. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is a side-scroller action game that features a number of characters from the original gothic fantasy series and its creators, Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane. The game is set after Dracula has been sealed away, and you can play as Alucard, Charlotte, Maria, Simon Belmont and more as you battle your way through Dracula's army.

Cozy Grove

Developer: Spry Fox

Apple

Cozy Grove is like a haunted version of Animal Crossing, and it's adorable. In the game, you're a Spirit Scout tasked with bringing peace to the adorably haunted island of Cozy Grove. Explore the island, collect resources and craft items to survive, tend your fire -- Flamey -- and try to help the lost forest ghosts. The more you help, the more the island heals -- the environment becomes colorized and flowers grow.

Creaks

Developer: Amanita Design

Apple

Creaks is an intricate puzzle platformer game that seeks to solve the mystery of what exactly goes bump in the night. In the game, you're spending a quiet evening in your room when the light starts flickering and the ground trembles. The wallpaper pulls back to reveal a secret door, and someone, or something, is making noise in there. Grab your flashlight and explore a mysterious subterranean world of bird people. Lurking in the shadows are deadly, shape-shifting monsters. But don't worry -- when you shine a light on them, they transform into harmless furniture.

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition

Developer: Klei

Screenshot by CNET

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition puts you in the role of Wilson, a scientist, transported to a mysterious, unexplored wilderness full of unidentified creatures, dangers and surprises. You must help Wilson fight off enemies, research, navigate the environment, craft resources, gather items, solve the mystery of the strange land and ultimately survive.

The Get Out Kids



Developer: Frosty Pop

Screenshot by CNET

The Get Out Kids mixes mystery with nostalgia, taking players back to 1984. Molly, Salim and Molly's dog Moses sneak out one night to catch a late showing of the Ghostblasters movie at the local drive-in. Along the way, they have to navigate creepy woods and sneak past the surly cemetery groundskeeper. When Moses goes missing suddenly and suspiciously, Molly and Salim begin an adventure to find out what happened to their canine friend. This narrative-driven game includes puzzles, hidden object searches and more.

Hitchhiker

Developer: Versus Evil and Mad About Pandas

Hitchhiker/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Hitchhiker is a mystery game where you play as a hitchhiker with no memory of your past or destination. By catching rides with five strangers across a landscape of rolling hills, you must try and figure out who you are as well as find a mysterious missing friend. Everyone has a story to tell, but not everything is what it seems. Search the vehicles for clues and choose your words carefully to bring hidden parts of your identity to light -- and prepare for the dangers ahead. The longer you're on the road, the more your grasp on reality loosens.

Inmost

Developer: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games

Hidden Layer Games

Inmost, a hidden-object platformer, immediately drops players into a creepy world inside a mysterious house. You'll play as multiple characters whose storylines are more connected than they might seem at first. Navigate a strange castle and dodge menacing shadows on your path to find answers.

Jenny LeClue

Developer: Joe Russ and Ben Tillet

Jenny LeClue/Twitter

Jenny LeClue envelops players in a mystery-adventure-thriller narrative, guided by choices you make. The game is set in the seemingly idyllic town of Arthurton, where you play as Jenny, a kid sleuth who is eager to prove her worth as a detective. When your mother is accused of murder, you set out to prove the truth. As you seek out answers, you quickly realize that nothing and no one in Arthurton are what they seem.

Layton's Mystery Journey



Developer: Level 5

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Layton's Mystery Journey sets up a Sherlock Holmes meets Studio Ghibli environment to tell the story of Katrielle Layton -- a young detective out to unravel the mystery of her father's disappearance. Visit the crime scene, investigate with your magnifying glass, interview witnesses and suspects, collect clues and solve puzzles to crack the case. The puzzles in the game start off simple, and you can use coins to get clues if you get stuck. The more difficult a puzzle is, the higher its coin value. Earning coins also grants you access to end-game bonuses that help you solve your case.

Murder Mystery Machine

Developer: Blazing Griffin

Apple Arcade

In Murder Mystery Machine, you're a detective out to prove yourself when a murder case comes across your desk. Explore the crime scene, collect evidence, interview suspects and make deductions to solve the case. You can get hints from your partner if you get stuck, but he's a bit surly. The game releases mysteries in episodes, and the first one is about a murdered politician. Fans of detective procedurals like Law & Order might like this game.

Necrobarista

Developer: Route 59

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Anime-style supernatural game Necrobarista tells the story of Maddy Xiao -- a barista and amateur necromancer -- is the new owner of the Terminal, a coffee shop that welcomes the dead to walk among the living for one night. Under the tutelage of coffee expert and necromancer Chay Wu, Maddy must navigate the Council of Death's rules, the ethics of life and death, and what it means to let go.

Neo Cab

Developer: Chance Agency

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Neo Cab is a survival game for the digital age embroiled in a mystery. You play as Lina, the last human taxi driver in a world overcome by automation. When you move to Los Ojos to reconnect with your best friend, Savy, she vanishes. With no other options, you must keep taking passengers to earn money and get information about Savy's disappearance. This becomes increasingly difficult as you progress. Keep an eye on your Feelgrid bracelet to stay in tune with your emotions and ultimately remain human in this tech-noir game.

Neversong

Developer: Serenity Forge

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Neversong is a side-scroller style puzzle game where you play as young Peet, who, upon waking from a coma, finds himself in a nightmare. With his girlfriend nowhere to be found, Peet must navigate the frightening halls of Blackfork Asylum and try to understand the sometimes-violent behavior of adults. The more he explores, the more the secrets of his past unfurl. Neversong has six levels to explore, including Red Wind Field and Blackfork Asylum, which are all packed with bosses to defeat. Armed with a baseball bat, his childhood friends and his pet bird, Peet will set out to learn the truth about his coma.

Nuts

Developer: Noodlecake

Apple

Nuts is a surveillance mystery game that's lightheartedly reminiscent of Firewatch. The squirrel population in Melmoth Forest is acting suspiciously and it's up to you, as a field researcher, to get to the bottom of it. Pack up your map, cameras, motion sensors, thermal imaging tech and GPS for the weirdest surveillance mission ever. Along the way, you'll be tasked with missions: Placing cameras, observing footage, tracking the squirrels' movements and more. The whole time, you're in communication with Professor Nina Scholz. With all that gear, plus your logic and wit, will you be able to uncover a bigger conspiracy?

The Room Two

Developer: Fireproof Games

Screenshot by CNET

The Room Two is a gorgeous 3D mystery puzzle game. You must follow a trail of letters left behind by a mysterious scientist with the initials A.S. The game is intricate and requires a tactile approach to solving in-depth, multistep puzzles.

Survival Z



Developer: Ember Entertainment

Apple

Survival Z is a fun tower-defense-style strategy game that drops you into a world crippled by a zombie outbreak. You play as Megan, a loner mechanic who's savvy with a crossbow. When she meets Marcus, another survivor with intel on a diner potentially stocked with supplies, the pair head off on a journey, salvaging and upgrading equipment and battling waves of zombies along the way.

Tangle Tower

Developer: SFB Games

Apple Arcade

In this clever, colorful game, Detective Grimoire and his sardonic partner Sally are on the hunt for the murderer of Freya Fellow in the mysterious Tangle Tower. The clues come pouring in long before you cross the first threshold to find out that the prime suspect is a painting. Investigate, explore, gather evidence, question suspects and solve puzzles to discover the truth.

World's End Club



Developer: IzanagiGames

Apple

World's End Club is perhaps the darkest game on Apple Arcade so far. In the game, a busload of ragtag students known as the Go-Getters Club are on a field trip when a mysterious meteor causes the bus to crash. The kids awaken in a creepy theme park under the sea called World's End Land, and try to regroup. Suddenly, a floating harlequin named Pielope appears, and commands them to play a Game of Fate. As the stakes get higher, friendships are put to the test. Pielope's psychotic game sends the Go-Getter's Club on a dangerous adventure.