Apple Arcade 'Leaving Soon' Tab Signals 15 Games on the Way Out

Apple Arcade, Apple's $5 a month mobile gaming service, recently added a Leaving Arcade Soon section on its App Store page. The new category includes 15 titles that we've listed below.

Apple Arcade has removed games from its service before, but the new category suggests that the service might start rotating out its content more consistently. It's unclear why these specific games are being removed.

Apple hasn't listed the games' exit dates, so it looks like subscribers still have time to play these titles. According to Apple's support page, if you download a game before it leaves Arcade, you can play the game for at least two weeks after. After that time, if you try to launch the downloaded game, you'll receive a No Longer Available message.

All the games in the new category (with the exception of BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner) are available on Steam, however, so they won't be completely unplayable in the future. Developers may also add the former Arcade games to the general App Store, but the titles may no longer be free of ads or in-app purchases. You might also be able to import your progress from the Arcade version of the app.

Here are the games leaving Apple Arcade:

Dread Nautical

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Towaga: Among Shadows

BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner

Lifeslide

Over the Alps

Cardpocalypse

Various Daylife

Dead End Job

Spidersaurs

EarthNight

Spelldrifter

Projection: First Light

Don't Bug Me

Explottens

For more information on Apple Arcade, check out the best games on Apple Arcade this week and all the Apple Arcade games and updates coming this month.