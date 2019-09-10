Apple Arcade: Game subscription service to go against the stream

Screenshot by Clifford Colby/CNET

The gaming world will become significantly more interesting this month when Apple releases its Arcade game subscription service on September 19. Announced in March, the $4.99 subscription service will let Apple users play games across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV devices.

Apple's gaming platform will join Google's Stadia -- a gaming service coming in November that will let players stream games to the Chrome browser, to a TV connected to a Chromecast Ultra streaming device, and to Pixel phones -- and Microsoft's upcoming Project xCloud service, which will allow players to stream games much like you can stream movies via Netflix, when it arrives in 2020.

Apple, however, is taking a different approach with Arcade. Instead of streaming a game, Arcade players will download it to their Apple device to play, which will allow for gameplay whether the player is online or off. Apple said games will be exclusive to Arcade and not available on other services. The subscription service will be available across Apple devices, and Apple said Arcade will work with Microsoft Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers, which should make for more varied gameplay.

Here's everything we know -- and don't know -- about Apple's Arcade gaming service.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple's App Store houses more than 300,000 games. But discovering games can be a challenge -- and helping users do so is a goal for game developers. Apple says that's part of why it created Arcade, which it calls the world's first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and living room.

The subscription service out of the gate will offer more than 100 new and exclusive games that Apple is working with game creators to create. Apple stressed that the games will not be available on other mobile devices and will not be part of other subscription services. Game types will include multiplayer and AR, and Apple says it will be adding games over time.

Which games have been announced?

Apple said you'll be able to play more than 100 new games with an Arcade subscription. Apple and game developers have confirmed about three dozen so far:

The Artful Escape, from Annapurna Interactive

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, from Wildboy Studios

Beyond a Steel Sky, from Revolution Software

Box Project, by Mediocre Mel

The Bradwell Conspiracy, from Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

Cardpocalypse, from Versus Evil and Gambrinous

Doomsday Vault, from Flightless

Down in Bermuda, from Yak & Co

Enter the Construct, from Directive Games

Fantasian, from Mistwalker

Frogger in Toy Town, from Konami

HitchHiker, from Versus Evil and Mad About Pandas

Hot Lava, from Klei Entertainment

Kings of the Castle, from Frosty Pop

Lego Arthouse, from Lego

Lego Brawls, from Lego and Red Games

Lifelike, from Kunabi Brother

Little Orpheus, The Chinese Room

Momomals, from Picomy

Mr. Turtle, from Illusion Labs

No Way Home, from SMG Studio

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, from Cornfox & Bros.

Overland, from Finji

The Pathless, from Annapurna and Giant Squid

Projection: First Light, from Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios

Repair, from UsTwo Games

Sayonara Wild Hearts, from Annapurna Interactive and Simogo

Shantae 5, from WayForward

Sneaky Sasquatch, from RAC7

Sonic Racing, from Sega and HardLight

Spidersaurs, from WayForward

UFO on Tape: First Contact, from Revolutionary Concepts

Where Cards Fall, from Snowman and The Game Board

Winding Worlds, from Ko_op

Yaga, from Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive

Which devices can I use to play Apple Arcade games?

The iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV devices will work with the service. Users will be able to access the service via a new dedicated tab in a device's App Store.

You'll download a game to your device to play. And unlike Google's Stadia game service, this isn't a streaming service: Every Arcade game will be playable offline. Apple says Arcade will let parents control kids' gaming screen time, too.

And Arcade will support Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers if you prefer using a controller over a touchscreen.

How much does Apple Arcade cost?

At its annual September event, Apple said Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 for unlimited access after a one-month free trail. Apple said you won't see ads and or pay extra for add-ons or game updates; all that comes with the subscription. And as with the News Plus magazine service, a subscription will cost the same for an individual and six family members.

When and where is it coming?

September 19, Apple says, in more than 150 countries. (This includes the UK and Australia.)

What else is Apple doing with Arcade?

In addition to hosting the service, Apple says it's contributing to the development costs of games and working with developers to bring their games to the service.

How much money will Apple make from each game?

Apple didn't share how much of a cut it will take off the service, but it customarily gets a 30% share of app sales in its App Store. For comparison, the Epic Games Store, from the maker of Fortnite, gets a 12% cut, undercutting the 30% Steam gets off its store purchases.

What about privacy?

Apple says Apple Arcade games can't collect any data about you and can't track information about how you play the game without your consent. Look for individual permissions that give you control over what personal information you share with whom.

