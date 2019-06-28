Amazon Prime Day 2019: Find the best deals on smart home gadgets like the Amazon Echo

Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon Prime Day is now official. The massive sales event from the online retailer giant starts on Monday, July 15 and runs for 48 hours, confirming earlier leaks. Prime Day should be an awesome opportunity to start your smart home or expand it with deals on a wide variety of connected gadgets.

Fortunately, some of the deals have already started, though they might be masquerading as late Father's Day or graduation gift sales. You can find discounts on the full-size Amazon Echo, as well as other Amazon devices right now. Check out our favorite smart home discounts below.

As we find out more, we'll update this page, so stay tuned if you're looking to save on a particular smart home gadget. If last year's Prime Day is any indication, then Amazon is likely to have sales on most of its smart speakers and a wide variety of compatible smart home products.

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the best Prime Day smart home deals here, once the sale date becomes official.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

Amazon doesn't officially sell devices in the Google Assistant family

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) for $25 -- save $25 Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The Echo Dot has long been one of our favorite smart speakers, and the third-gen version looks less industrial and sounds better than before. It's a great purchase at its normal price of $50, given that you get all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa for a reasonable splurge and you can plug it into your own sound system. At $25, it's an absolute steal and this is the lowest price we've seen in awhile. This is a good time to jump. See at Amazon CNET review: Amazon Echo Dot (2018)

MyQ Smart Garage Door and Amazon Cloud Cam bundle for $100 -- save $88 Open your garage door with an app and remotely keep an eye on your home with this bundle. Both the MyQ Garage and the Amazon Cloud Cam are good products on their own and the bundle makes sense if you want Amazon to drop off packages in your garage. The combined $100 price is a great deal to smarten and secure your entryway. See at Amazon CNET Review: MyQ Smart Garage

Amazon Echo (2nd generation) for $70 -- save $30 Ian Knighton/CNET If you want Alexa to answer your questions and control your smart home, and you want a smart speaker with a little more oomph in the actual speaker, the Amazon Echo could be the right choice for you. The $70 price is a nice bargain, but this one could go lower on Prime Day itself. See at Amazon CNET review: Amazon Echo (2017)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 plus an Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $199 -- save $50 Chris Monroe/CNET If you want to add smarts to your front porch, you can get the latest Ring Video Doorbell now and Amazon will throw in a current Echo Dot for free. With the Ring Doorbell, you can see who's there remotely and talk to them. You can also set up motion alerts for added security. See at Amazon CNET review: Ring Video Doorbell 2

Amazon Cloud Cam for $90 -- save $30 Chris Monroe/CNET Yes, a lot of Amazon's early smart home deals are on the company's own products. Fortunately, like the smart speakers, the Amazon Cloud Cam is really good, so a $30 discount on the $120 price is appealing. In addition to being affordable, the Cloud Cam is reliable and easy to use. See at See it at Amazon CNET Review: Amazon Cloud Cam

