If you've been itching to take to the air with a new drone, DJI has some Amazon Prime Day deals going. The best deal is $120 off one of our favorites, the ultracompact folding Mavic Air. DJI will also reduce prices for the palm-size Ryze Tello drone, two of its Osmo cameras -- the Action and Pocket -- and its one-handed camera gimbal, the Ronin-S. The prices are good until July 16 at 2:59 a.m. ET.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
The Mavic Air is folds up small, but still has plenty of power, while its 4K-resolution camera and three-axis gimbal capture nice-looking photos and video. Its regular price is $799 and it rarely drops below $700, so you're getting a pretty good deal at $680. It will also lower the Mavic Air Fly More bundle by $120 bringing it to $879. The bundle adds two batteries (three total), two additional pairs of propellers (six total), a battery charging hub, a battery-to-power-bank adapter and a carrying bag.
