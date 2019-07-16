CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Computers

Amazon Prime Day 2019 final hours: Best DJI drone and camera deals on Mavic Air, Osmo, Ronin-S

Save some money and capture sweet footage of your summer vacay from the air, land and water.

dji-mavic-air-07-jg

DJI Mavic Air

 Joshua Goldman/CNET

If you've been itching to take to the air with a new drone, DJI has some Amazon Prime Day deals going. The best deal is $120 off one of our favorites, the ultracompact folding Mavic Air. DJI will also reduce prices for the palm-size Ryze Tello drone, two of its Osmo cameras -- the Action and Pocket -- and its one-handed camera gimbal, the Ronin-S. The prices are good until July 16 at 2:59 a.m. ET. 

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

See also

DJI Mavic Air for $679 ($120 off)
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Mavic Air is folds up small, but still has plenty of power, while its 4K-resolution camera and three-axis gimbal capture nice-looking photos and video. Its regular price is $799 and it rarely drops below $700, so you're getting a pretty good deal at $680. It will also lower the Mavic Air Fly More bundle by $120 bringing it to $879. The bundle adds two batteries (three total), two additional pairs of propellers (six total), a battery charging hub, a battery-to-power-bank adapter and a carrying bag.

See at Amazon
Read the DJI Mavic Air review

Other DJI Prime Day deals:

See also
Next Article: The Amazon Prime Day 2019: Last chance on these great tech deals