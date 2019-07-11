Amazon Prime Day, the retailer's big mid-year sales event, officially kicks off next week on July 15 -- but we're spotting deals already including some from DJI, the leader in camera drones. The best deal is $120 off one of our favorites, the ultracompact folding Mavic Air. DJI will also reduce prices for the palm-size Ryze Tello drone, two of its Osmo cameras -- the Action and Pocket -- and its one-handed camera gimbal, the Ronin-S.
Read more: Amazon Prime Day sale bonanza kicks off July 15 and will run for 48 hours
Although DJI announced pricing, the Prime Day deals won't start until July 15 at 3 a.m. ET and will run until July 16 at 2:59 a.m. ET. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
The Mavic Air is folds up small, but still has plenty of power, while its 4K-resolution camera and three-axis gimbal capture nice-looking photos and video. Its regular price is $799 and it rarely drops below $700, so you're getting a pretty good deal at $680. It will also lower the Mavic Air Fly More bundle by $120 bringing it to $879. The bundle adds two batteries (three total), two additional pairs of propellers (six total), a battery charging hub, a battery-to-power-bank adapter and a carrying bag.
Discuss: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best DJI drone and camera deals on Mavic Air, Osmo, Ronin-S
