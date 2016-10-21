Alexa is the fantasy football assistant you've been waiting for

Taylor Martin/CNET

Football season is in full swing, which means you're probably already gloating (or crying) about how your favorite team is playing. (Go Panthers, right?)

If you're having trouble keeping up with your team, Alexa can help. But that's old news. Now, Alexa can also help you stay on top of your fantasy team by providing fantasy score updates mid-game, give advice on who to start or trade, tell you about injuries and more. Here's how to turn your Alexa speaker into the ultimate football assistant.

Add teams to your Sports Update

Out of the box, you can ask Alexa things about sports games, such as "Alexa, when is the Panthers game?" or "Alexa, who do the Saints play next?" But if you want to hear information about your favorite teams (of any sport), you'll want to add them to your Sports Update.

To do this, go to alexa.amazon.com from a Web browser or open the Amazon Alexa iOS or Android app. Go to Settings > Sports Update and begin typing the name of your favorite team in the search bar. Tap the team name to add it to your list. Teams for most major baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer leagues can be found and added to your Sports Update.

When you ask for your Sports Update, similar to your Flash Briefing, Alexa will give you a briefing on any recent scores and tell you when the next game is for each team on your Sports Update. Just say "Alexa, what's my Sports Update?"

Listen to sports radio

If you want to listen to sports radio, there are two ways to listen to ESPN using Alexa.

First is through TuneIn Radio. Just say, "Alexa, play ESPN Radio on TuneIn." The live radio feed will begin to play.

The other route is to add the ESPN skill for your Flash Briefing. Either say "Alexa, enable the ESPN Radio skill" or go to Settings > Flash Briefing at alexa.amazon.com or in the Alexa app for Android or iOS. Tap get more Flash Briefing content and search for the ESPN Radio skill.

When you ask for your Flash Briefing, ESPN updates will play in the order it is queued among the other Flash Briefing feeds.

Track fantasy football

For fantasy football, Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football just launched a skill for Amazon Alexa last week.

To add Yahoo Fantasy Football, say "Alexa, enable the Yahoo Fantasy Football skill" or search for Yahoo Fantasy Football in the skills catalog in the Alexa app. Next, link your Amazon account with your Yahoo account and agree to the terms and conditions.

After the skill is enabled, you can say things like:

"Alexa, open Yahoo Fantasy Football."

"Alexa, ask Yahoo Fantasy Football for a score update."

"Alexa, ask Yahoo Fantasy Football if I have any injuries on my roster."

"Alexa, ask Yahoo Fantasy Football about my matchup."

For advice on your fantasy football league, you can enable the Fantasy Football Nerd skill. With this skill, you can ask things such as:

"Alexa, ask Fantasy Football Nerd if I should start Eli Manning or Aaron Rodgers."

"Alexa, ask Fantasy Football Nerd if I should trade Eli Manning for Tom Brady."

"Alexa, ask Fantasy Football Nerd for the latest news."

And the FantasyMatrix skill allows you to ask for specific metrics on players' fantasy standings since 2014. You can ask how many rushing touchdowns a player had in a specific week in 2015 or how many fantasy points a player had in 2014.