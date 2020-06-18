Alexa just got smarter reminders on your Amazon Echo. How to use the new feature

Sarah Tew/CNET

Need to set a reminder on your Amazon Echo but don't know which room you'll be in when it goes off? It's a problem we've all faced -- until now. Amazon has added a new feature that lets you set reminders to play across all your Alexa devices at the same time.

Before, you could only set reminders to play on one speaker unless you created multiples of the same reminder. But now you only have to create one reminder and set it up for all your Echo speakers.

To get started, open the Alexa app on your phone and select Reminders & Alarms from the menu. Tap Reminders and select Add Reminder. Then type what you want Alexa to remind you about, as well as the date and time you'd like the announcement to be made. Tap Announces From and select All Devices. Now when you set a reminder, Alexa will broadcast it across all your Echo speakers.

Amazon also released a few other new useful features. You can now drop in on all your speakers at the same time by saying "Alexa, drop in all on devices." You can also share photos with your Alexa contacts through your Echo Show ( ) or the Alexa app.

